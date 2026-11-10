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Photos: TRUE CONFESSIONS OF A GO-GO GIRL Shares New Photos at The Triad Theatre

Performances will run through December 11, 2026.

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All new photos have been released from True Confessions of Go-Go Girl, the 90's hit show by Jill Morley, at The Triad Theatre. Performances will run through December 11, 2026. Check out the photos below!

The production is directed by OBIE Award-winner Dan Wackerman, with choreography by Jo Weldon and Ashe Turner and starring the multi-talented performance artist Jacqueline Frances in the role created by Ms. Morley.

True Confessions is a mélange of monologues, characters, music, dance, and images culled from Jill Morley's metamorphosis from tomboy to top-ranked bikini dancer in the 1990s. Jill likens it to stepping through the looking glass – only her Wonderland consists of seedy go-go bars off the Jersey Turnpike. Several characters based on real dancers she met make appearances, as well as her gay male roommate, who got her in touch with her femininity, and the bouncer who taught her how to 'hump air.' Through it all, Jill wonders how this new trade affects her personal life and examines the rewards and dangers of the go-go business.

Ms. Frances will be joined onstage by fellow dancer/performers Andrew Adubsa and Sydney Langford. The creative team is Harry Feiner (scenic and lighting design) and Vox Populi (costume design).

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