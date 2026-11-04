Photos: THE CHARIOTEER World Premiere at the cell Theatre

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Broadway World has your exclusive first look at the World Premiere of The Charioteer by Dan Giles, directed by Matt Dickson, presented by Amanda + James and the cell at the cell theatre, November 4-22.

Growing up, Charly's older brother was her protector and role model, but they've barely spoken since he went away to college. When she tags along to a bewildering night out with his new friends, she discovers that Owen is deep into a political transformation that she doesn't understand. Ten years later, he needs her help. But first, she needs answers. The Charioteer follows a brother and sister on the brink of catastrophe, learning how to fight with-and for-the people they love.

The cast of The Charioteer features Mia Wurgaft and Jake Horowitz, with Set Design by Cat Raynor, Sound Design by Carsen Joenk, and Lighting Design by Yiyuan Li.

Photo Credit: Austin Ruffer



Photo Credit: Austin Ruffer

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