Photos: Guild Opera Company In Rehearsal for THE TRIAL OF GOLDILOCKS and THE MAGIC RHYME

The family-friendly double bill of Robert Chauls musicals will play October 17–18 in Sherman Oaks.

By: Sep. 30, 2025
Guild Opera Company will present two musicals by composer Robert Chauls, The Trial of Goldilocks and The Magic Rhyme, in a free family-friendly double bill on October 17 and 18, 2025. Check out photos from inside rehearsal.

Performances will take place at the Congregational Church of the Chimes in Sherman Oaks, offering audiences of all ages an evening of humor, heart, and imaginative storytelling set to Chauls’s catchy and melodic scores.

In The Trial of Goldilocks, the familiar fairy tale is reimagined as a courtroom drama, where Goldilocks faces charges of breaking and entering. With the testimony of bears, lawyers, and a presiding judge, the story unfolds in rollicking musical fashion until the jury delivers its surprising verdict.

The Magic Rhyme follows a teenager determined to kill a unicorn to prove himself, a maiden lured into helping against her will, and a bumbling magician searching for his lost powers. As their stories intersect in the forest, the unicorn’s fate hangs in the balance, with themes of misused talent, redemption, and renewal at the heart of the tale.

The Trial of Goldilocks will star Katya Lynch as Goldilocks, with Kimberly Poli as the Clerk, Steve Moritsuga and Seth Freed as the lawyers, Mark Sauter, Lauren Shafer, and Nicole Estrada as the Three Bears, and Gracie Moore as the Judge. The Magic Rhyme will feature Natalie Vatcher as Roscoe the Rabbit, Krishna Raman as Hans, Emmanuel Yoque as Smendrick the Magician, Megan Shoaf as Alicia, and Samantha Rosenberg as both the Unicorn and the Prince.

Performances will be held on Friday and Saturday, October 17–18, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. at the Congregational Church of the Chimes, 14115 Magnolia Blvd., Sherman Oaks, CA. Admission is free, and the running time is 90 minutes. The production is recommended for families and children.

Photos: Guild Opera Company In Rehearsal for THE TRIAL OF GOLDILOCKS and THE MAGIC RHYME Image
Ryan Molloy

Photos: Guild Opera Company In Rehearsal for THE TRIAL OF GOLDILOCKS and THE MAGIC RHYME Image
Ryan Molloy

Photos: Guild Opera Company In Rehearsal for THE TRIAL OF GOLDILOCKS and THE MAGIC RHYME Image
Nicholas Grevera

Photos: Guild Opera Company In Rehearsal for THE TRIAL OF GOLDILOCKS and THE MAGIC RHYME Image
Nicholas Grevera, Charlotte Blacklock

Photos: Guild Opera Company In Rehearsal for THE TRIAL OF GOLDILOCKS and THE MAGIC RHYME Image
Charlotte Blacklock, Clayton Hamburg, Nicholas Grevera

Photos: Guild Opera Company In Rehearsal for THE TRIAL OF GOLDILOCKS and THE MAGIC RHYME Image
Charlotte Blacklock, Clayton Hamburg

Photos: Guild Opera Company In Rehearsal for THE TRIAL OF GOLDILOCKS and THE MAGIC RHYME Image
Ryan Molloy

Photos: Guild Opera Company In Rehearsal for THE TRIAL OF GOLDILOCKS and THE MAGIC RHYME Image

Photos: Guild Opera Company In Rehearsal for THE TRIAL OF GOLDILOCKS and THE MAGIC RHYME Image
Clayton Hamburg, Charlotte Blacklock

Photos: Guild Opera Company In Rehearsal for THE TRIAL OF GOLDILOCKS and THE MAGIC RHYME Image
Clayton Hamburg, Charlotte Blacklock

Photos: Guild Opera Company In Rehearsal for THE TRIAL OF GOLDILOCKS and THE MAGIC RHYME Image
Clayton Hamburg, Charlotte Blacklock, Nicholas Grevera

Photos: Guild Opera Company In Rehearsal for THE TRIAL OF GOLDILOCKS and THE MAGIC RHYME Image
Charlotte Blacklock, Alexander Nero


