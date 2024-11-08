Photos: Matthew LaBanca's COMMUNION At The Cell Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Matthew LaBanca’s confessional play COMMUNION makes its official Off-Broadway debut. Ripped from the headlines, COMMUNION is a one-man show about a gay Catholic school teacher who is fired when the church discovers that he married a man. Check out photos from the production.

His termination causes a crisis of faith, not only for himself but for his entire community. Based on the real-life story of Broadway actor and playwright Matthew LaBanca (Young Frankenstein, White Christmas, and A Christmas Carol), COMMUNION spotlights themes of religious hypocrisy, spiritual trauma, faith and hope, reminding those who would use religion to discriminate against LGBTQ people that the most basic tenet of spiritual life is that we are called to love one another.

Directed by Kira Simring, COMMUNION’s production team includes Julianne Merrill (sound design / programming), Ryan Belock (projection design), Will Morris (scenic and lighting design), Christine O'Grady Roberts (choreography), Lexi Vollero (additional programming), Julian Kelly (assistant projection design), Julian Singer-Corbin (production manager), and Richard Urquiza (stage manager). It is produced by Knocking at Your Door in association with Nancy Manocherian’s the cell theatre, Spin Cycle and Alissa Orlando.

COMMUNION runs November 7 – December 8, Wednesday - Saturday at 7pm and Sunday at 3pm. Nancy Manocherian’s the cell theatre is located at 338 W. 23rd Street, New York, NY 10011. Running time is 65 minutes. Tickets are $45, available at www.thecelltheatre.org.

