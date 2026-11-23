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Broadway World received an exclusive first look inside rehearsals for Notch Theatre Company's upcoming World Premiere of Creation Story, written and co-composed by Octavia Chavez-Richmond (El Mentiroso at Arts On Site) and directed by Rebecca Martínez (Canciones with Radical Evolution/The Sol Project; Dirty Laundry at WP Theater) with Co-Composer and Co-Music Direction by Jen Anaya. The show will premiere at Teatro Círculo (64 E 4th St, New York, NY 10003), December 5-January 3. Check out photos from inside rehearsal.

Creation Story is a Chicanofuturist musical that blends myth, migration, and environmental collapse with rancheras, ballads, and desert-western sounds. Set in a shape-shifting shadow version of the American Southwest, Creation Story follows a writer as she remixes Catholic and Hopi creation stories, breathes life into unruly characters, and unravels the mysteries of destruction, and cultural memory.

The cast features Jen Anaya* (House of Telescopes with Pipeline Theatre; Fandango for Butterflies with En Garde Arts), Regina Carregha* (La Sombra de Sofia with Something Abroad), Luis Rivera Figueroa* (El Alcalde de Zalamea at Teatro Círculo), Fedra Ramirez-Olivares* (Metamorphoses with Berkshire Theatre Group; Native Gardens with Aurora Theatre), Ángel Lozada* (Oratorio For Living Things with Ars Nova/Signature Theatre; In the Heights at City Center), and Gabriela Saker* (Zoetrope at Abrons Arts Center; Desire of the Astronaut with Pregones/PRTT). *Actor is appearing courtesy of the Actors' Equity Association

The design team includes Sound Design by Michael Costagliola (The Intimacy and The Cycles with Collapsable Hole; Dad Rock at The Shed), Lighting Design by Carolina Ortiz Herrera (La Paloma Prisoner at Chelsea Factory; A Bodega Princess at EST; Co-Design on Good Night, Oscar on Broadway), and Set, Costume & Props Design by Calypso Michelet (Cafe Utopia with Notch Theatre; Misconceptions with Blessed Unrest) with Technical Director Pocket Scenic (Bum Bum (or, this farce has Autism) with Epic Players/HERE Arts Center) and Production Manager Libby JVera. Creation Story is co-produced by Middle Sister (SHRIMP! at Dixon Place) with Casting by Bass/Valle Casting.

Performances will take place on:

Saturday, December 5 at 7pm (Press Preview)

Sunday, December 6 at 5pm (Press Preview)

Monday December 7 at 7pm (Opening Night and VIP event)

Thursday, December 10 at 8pm

Friday, December 11 at 8pm

Saturday, December 12 at 8pm

Sunday, December 13 at 2pm

Thursday, December 17 at 8pm

Friday, December 18 at 8pm

Saturday, December 19 at 2pm

Saturday, December 19 at 8pm

Thursday, December 31 at 6pm (Special VIP NYE event)

Friday, January 1 at 8pm

Saturday, January 2 at 2pm

Saturday, January 2 at 8pm

Sunday, January 3 at 8pm

Tickets are pay-what-you-can with advance reservation at www.notchtheatre.org/creation-story. The performance will run approximately 100 minutes, with no intermission.

Notch Theatre Company was founded in 2017 by Ashley Olive Teague to create community-responsive cultural work that uplifts local stories and supports grassroots social movements on a national scale. www.notchtheatre.org

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