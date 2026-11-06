Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Photos: First Look at THE PANIC DEFENSE at 30th Street Theater
Sam Affoumado's play features a nine-member cast including Erin Barry, Regina Gibson, and Fola Walker, with post-show talkbacks scheduled.
You can now get a first look at The Panic Defense, a new docu-drama written and directed by Sam Affoumado, which examines the consequences of bias within the American legal system through the stories of four LGBTQ+ individuals. Inspired by documentary theater works such as The Laramie Project and The Exonerated, the play investigates how fear, prejudice, and the pursuit of justice collide. The Panic Defense will be staged for twelve performances through November 22, 2026, at 30th Street Theater, 259 West 30th Street in Manhattan.
What happens when prejudice is reframed as fear-and fear is allowed to influence justice? The Panic Defense exposes how prejudice is weaponized in courtrooms when LGBTQ+ lives are devalued. Through the stories of four individuals whose lives are cut short through violence, this urgent and unflinching play challenges a legal loophole that turns fear into an excuse and justice into a myth. When panic is the defense, justice is on trial.
The cast of nine includes Erin Barry*, Keith R. Beck, Regina Gibson*, Sean Gordon*, Careem Joy, Robert Maisonett, Jud Meyers*, Juan C. Ortiz, and Fola Walker. *Appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association. AEA Showcase.
Performances are Thursdays-Saturdays at 7:00 p.m., Sundays at 2:00 p.m., plus Monday, November 9 at 7:00 p.m. Post-show talkbacks will follow performances on Friday, Nov. 13, as well as Friday, Nov. 20 in recognition of Transgender Day of Remembrance, observed annually to honor transgender and gender-diverse people lost to anti-transgender violence. The runtime is 90 minutes, no intermission.
Juan C. Ortiz, Keith R. Beck
Sean Gordon, Keith R. Beck
Robert Maisonett, Fola Walker, Careem Joy
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