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In the world premiere of 'Jacob Mosley: One Night,' three-time Emmy winner Justin Shenkarow channels the charm of Frank Sinatra and the showmanship of Bobby Darin in a one-man musical packed with original songs, immersive storytelling, and unexpected twists. Best known as the voice of Harold Berman on Nickelodeon's iconic 'Hey Arnold!,' actor, producer, director and writer Shenkarow transports audiences into the world of a charismatic 1950s nightclub entertainer whose extraordinary life may not be quite what it seems.

Shenkarow is an American actor, producer, director and writer, and has starred in television and film for over three decades. In addition to 'Hey Arnold!,' notable roles include Matthew Brock in 'Picket Fences,' Simon Holmes in 'Eerie, Indiana,' and the voice of Rhino on 'Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends.' He just won his 3rd Emmy for his animated series "Bronx Buds". "Jacob Mosley: One Night" marks his New York theatrical debut.

The production, written by Shenkarow and created by Shenkarow and Producer Kristina Kelly, is directed by Anthony Logan Cole (Falling Out, Royal). One Night makes its premiere December 17th-19th at the Reverie Room in Manhattan. The semi-immersive staging by Cole with lighting and sound by Chris Verde (Hungry Women, Royal) will be both available for in-person and livestream.



Justin Shenkarow

Justin Shenkarow

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