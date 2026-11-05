Photos: BRODY WENT MISSING to Make NYC Debut at The Chain Theatre in Factory Series

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A first look has been released of BRODY WENT MISSING, a new music-filled buddy comedy written and directed by Matt Stephens, which opens tonight at The Chain Theatre in NYC (312 West 36th Street) as part of the Factory Series. The production runs five performances through November 8, 2026. Performed by a cast of New York comedy and improv artists, the campy and fast-paced road-trip comedy follows best friends Angie and Doug, who set out on a mad-cap adventure to find Brody, who has abruptly disappeared from their small town.

Brody is the coolest guy in Langstown—and he seems to have everything figured out. He is poised to take over the town's most popular party supply store from his mother, surrounded by the life and friends he has always known. So when Brody suddenly leaves a note announcing that he is leaving town forever, his best friends, Angie and Doug, are left with more questions than answers. Determined to find him, Angie and Doug hit the road, blasting music and encountering an unpredictable assortment of characters along the way. What begins as a search for their missing friend becomes a madcap journey of friendship, accepting change, and the question of what happens when the person everyone thinks they know decides to disappear. Along the way, the play embraces themes of chosen family, self-discovery, and LGBTQ+ inclusion.

'In Brody Went Missing, every scene is funnier than the last! Or at least just as funny…. or at the very least, slightly less funny but still hilarious,' shares Stephens. 'It's really heartwarming too, and I think we could all use a little bit of that right now. Let's be honest- the world's getting weird, and not in a fun way. This is probably the first thing you've read today that wasn't written by AI. This play is weird, and in a fun way. It's the silly, sweet story of friendship the world needs right now. So come see our show. In uncertain times, Brody Went Missing is most certainly a timeless tale as old as time.'

Stephens directs a cast of 17, including Ben Anderson, Ryan Barker, Matthew Fay, Andy Fitch, Florence Friebe, Marcus Haugen, Steve Malden, Janice McIntyre, Levi Penley, Rocky Powell, Scott Richey, Julia Schroeder, Matt Stephens, Richard Templeton, Carl Thompson, Kevin Tully, and Patrick Darwin Williams.

Earlier BroadwayWorld coverage: BRODY WENT MISSING to Make NYC Debut at The Chain Theatre.





Florence Friebe, Matt Stephens

Carl Thompson, Andy Finch, Levi Penley

Carl Thompson, Andy Finch, Levi Penley

Matt Stephens and Florence Friebe

Matt Stephens and Florence Friebe

Florence Friebe and Matt Stephens

Matt Stephens and Florence Friebe

Richard Templeton with Matt Stephens & Florence Friebe

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