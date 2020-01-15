Photo Flash: Olivia Levine Stars In UNSTUCK At The Tank

After a sold-out run in August, Olivia Levine's solo-show, UNSTUCK, returns to The Tank for a limited engagement. The production runs January 30 through February 23 with opening night slated for January 30. UNSTUCK is written and performed by Levine and follows her journey with OCD from childhood to adulthood. Molly Rose Heller directs.

Ever been afraid to use the word "delectable" in a sentence after JonBenet Ramsey said it the night before she was murdered in the JonBenet Ramsey Lifetime Original Movie? Ever have to shout "green car, green car, green car," every time a green car zooms down the street? If you answered yes, you probably have OCD. We've all heard about the hand washing, the touching, the counting. But most of us haven't heard the rest of it -- the fear of accidentally causing violent harm to a loved one, the fear that using a particular word might result in the death of your best friend. Killing people with your vagina germs! Accidentally impregnating your mother! The list goes on.

UNSTUCK explores the intersection of Olivia Levine's OCD with her sexuality and identity as a queer woman, focusing on how it engages with her familial, platonic and romantic relationships. Using storytelling, standup, and movement, she explores the evolution of her OCD and the pains, surprises, and gifts it has afforded her.

Performances run Thursday's & Saturdays at 9:30 pm, Sunday's at 7 pm, January 30 to February 23. The Tank is located at 312 West 36th Street (between 8th & 9th avenues), 4th Floor, New York, New York 10018. Subways: 1, 2, 3, 7, A, C, E, N, R, Q, W to 34th Street. Running time: 1:15. Tickets are $18 and are available at https://bit.ly/2rNepHZ.



