Peruvian Actress Lorenza Bernasconi Leads the Return of EVALUNA at Repertorio Español

EvaLuna will be playing October 21 through December, 2023.

By: Oct. 16, 2023

The Acclaimed off Broadway production 'Evaluna' based on Isabel Allende's novel, re-imagined by OBIE-award winning playwright Caridad Svich and directed by Estefania Fadul, returns to the stage October 21st. This time around, the Thalia award winning production, finds its lead in Peruvian Actress Lorenza Bernasconi.

Born and raised in Lima, Peru, Bernasconi became a BroadwayWorld Award winner for 'Best Actress' a few years after beginning her career in the United States. Today, with Title role of Evaluna, she becomes the first Peruvian actress to lead an off Broadway production , a record setting title that appears fitting for the role ahead.

Evaluna tells the coming-of-age story of a woman born into poverty who rises up through the world to find her voice as a storyteller and a reflector of history. Enchanting, comical, and sly, EVA Luna follows the character's journey from childhood to adulthood, and along the way allows us to meet an array of characters that would change the course of Eva's life forever.

When asked about the challenges of stepping into Evaluna's shoes, Bernasconi smiles from ear to ear. ' such a challenge and such a joy to be challenged in this way'. 'Evaluna is Fearless so to approach the character from a place of fear was the antithesis of what I needed. I had to jump, and thankfully I have an incredible group of actors in this piece that are ready to catch.'

The cast of EvaLuna includes Drama Desk Winner Belange Rodriguez, ATI award winer Zulema Clares, Fernando Vieira, Jaime Puerta, Gonzalo Trigueros & Gustavo Rojo. An ensemble of Multinational Hispanic Actors that are representative of the incredible work at Repertorio Español.

EvaLuna will be playing through December, 2023.




