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Jamaican actor Oliver Samuels and Jamaica's Consul General to New York Oliver Mair will star in a staged reading of Trevor Rhone's drama Old Story Time at the Jamaica Performing Arts Center in Jamaica, Queens, on Easter Sunday, March 28, 2027, at 7 p.m. The event will celebrate World Theatre Day, which falls on Saturday, March 27.

Playwright and actor David Heron will produce and direct the production through Sure Thing Productions, by special arrangement with the estate of the late playwright Trevor Rhone.

Set in rural Jamaica, Old Story Time explores race, class, colorism, and identity in postcolonial Jamaica. It tells the story of Miss Aggy, a single mother, and her dark-skinned son Len, an academically gifted student whom she raises in the hope that he will marry a lighter-skinned woman to ensure social advancement. When Len is granted a scholarship to study in the UK and returns home married to a Black woman, he is forced to confront his mother's prejudice toward his wife while trying to save her from financial ruin.

Oliver Samuels will portray Pa Ben, Miss Aggy's neighbor and confidant, through whose eyes the story unfolds, while Oliver Mair will play George McFarlane, Len's wealthy schoolmate, who plays a role in shaping Len's understanding of Jamaica's upper classes. Additional casting for Old Story Time will be announced at a later date.

Three-time Actor Boy Award winner Samuels recently completed the UK tour of Where Dere's A Will, Dere's A Criminal, which he co-wrote with Heron. His credits include the television series Oliver At Large and the films The Mighty Quinn, featuring Denzel Washington, and Great Moments in Aviation, featuring Vanessa Redgrave.

Mair returns to the stage following a career as a playwright and actor. As a child performer, he appeared in Vaz Preparatory School's Samantha and The Seven Doobies alongside Ziggy Marley. As an adult, he co-wrote, produced, and acted in the revues The Rhythm of Life, Dis Ting, Dat Ting, and Laugh It Off.

Old Story Time marks the first time Samuels and Mair will appear onstage together in a production.

A limited number of discounted Black Friday tickets for Old Story Time will go on sale on November 27, with general ticket sales beginning in January 2027.

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