ONE WITH THE CURRENT Comes to the 35th Street Studio Theatre in September

One with the Current runs September 13 through October 8.

By: Jul. 26, 2023

A fishing trip during Covid alters the course of one man’s life in Daniel Damiano’s timely solo show One With the Current which opens on Wednesday, September 13 at the 36th Street Studio Theatre in Manhattan. The play sheds a rarely-seen light on a good man with good intentions, and explores with unusual nuance how one who purely has a desire to provide for his family and serve his community can be misled to partake in the unfathomable.  

One With the Current was previously produced at the 2022 Dream Up Festival. The remounted production runs until October 8 for 24 performances and is directed by Leslie Kincaid Burby (A Barn Play/UP Theatre Company). Produced by fandango 4 Art House.

Playwright Damiano also stars in the production. Damiano’s previous solo show American Tranquility played for two successful engagements at the East Village Playhouse, as well as the Downtown Urban Arts Festival in NYC and the Capital Fringe Festival in Washington DC where the show received critical acclaim, with All About Solo saying, “A truly impressive performance on the part of Mr. Damiano. Armed with a writer’s ear for capturing dialogue and an actor’s flair for delivery, he makes his characters impressively real and uniquely vibrant…an exceptional piece of theatre.”

O﻿n January 4th, 2021, a North Carolina husband, father and store owner embarks on a fishing trip with a childhood friend. On January 6th, 2021, they will become part of one of the most notorious events in U.S. History.

One with the Current runs September 13 through October 8 with performances on Wednesday - Friday at 7pm, Saturdays at 2pm & 7pm, and Sundays at 2pm. Running time: 70 minutes. Talkbacks are currently being planned for weekend performances. More info will be released soon.

Performances take place at 36th Street Studio Theatre 312 West 36th Street (btw 8th Ave & 9th Ave.), 4th Floor, New York, NY 10018. Tickets are $25 and are available at Click Here.




Recommended For You