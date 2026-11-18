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Notch Theatre Company will host a series of community engagement and talkback events as part of the World Premiere of Creation Story, written and co-composed by Octavia Chavez-Richmond (El Mentiroso at Arts On Site) and directed by Rebecca Martínez (Canciones with Radical Evolution/The Sol Project; Dirty Laundry at WP Theater) at Teatro Círculo (64 E 4th St, New York, NY 10003), December 5-January 3.

The Chicanofuturist musical was previously covered when its cast and design team were announced.

Community Engagement Events

Opening Night, Monday, December 7 at 7pm: Join Notch Theatre for the official opening night performance and celebration of their World Premiere of Octavia Chavez-Richmond's Creation Story at Teatro Círculo. The afterparty will be catered by neighborhood favorite Phebe's Tavern and Grill, and sponsored by Tito's Handmade Vodka with their signature Moscow Mule cocktail.

Latinx Community Night, Thursday, December 10 at 8pm: Celebrate the Latinx theatre community after the show with complimentary drinks, small bites, and conversation.

Beyond Acknowledgement, Saturday, December 12 at 8pm: Enjoy performances and decolonization exercises celebrating First Nation partners and discussing what theaters can do to go beyond standard land acknowledgements. Special guest speakers include Aaluk Edwardson, Native Alaska Founder and Director of Creative Decolonization, LLC, and Rusty Fast Wolf and Suraya Kelly of Pine Ridge performing the Lakota Jingle Dance. Complimentary drinks and small bites will follow the 8pm performance.

VIP NYE Performance, Thursday, December 31 at 6pm: Guests are invited to bring their festive spirit and join for hors d'oeuvres and a sparkling wine toast to kick off the New Year. This is a ticketed event. Reach out to Raquel.Morris@notchtheatre.org to secure tickets.

About the Show

Creation Story is a Chicanofuturist musical that blends myth, migration, and environmental collapse with rancheras, ballads, and desert-western sounds. Set in a shape-shifting shadow version of the American Southwest, Creation Story follows a writer as she remixes Catholic and Hopi creation stories, breathes life into unruly characters, and unravels the mysteries of destruction, and cultural memory.

Performance Schedule

Saturday, December 5 at 7pm (Press Preview)

Sunday, December 6 at 5pm (Press Preview)

Monday December 7 at 7pm (Opening Night)

Thursday, December 10 at 8pm (Latinx Community Night)

Friday, December 11 at 8pm

Saturday, December 12 at 8pm (Beyond Acknowledgement)

Sunday, December 13 at 2pm

Thursday, December 17 at 8pm

Friday, December 18 at 8pm

Saturday, December 19 at 2pm

Saturday, December 19 at 8pm

Thursday, December 31 at 6pm (VIP NYE performance)

Friday, January 1 at 8pm

Saturday, January 2 at 2pm

Saturday, January 2 at 8pm

Sunday, January 3 at 8pm

Ticket Information

Tickets are pay-what-you-can with advance reservation at www.notchtheatre.org/creation-story. The performance will run approximately 100 minutes, with no intermission.

About Notch Theatre Company

Notch Theatre Company creates community-responsive cultural work to drive change around the pressing issues of our time, offering communities nationwide a platform to tell their stories and be their own change makers. The company's work engages populations that brick-and-mortar theaters are not reaching, personalizes important social issues for people on all sides of a conversation, raises awareness in a compelling way, drives change on a national scale, and prompts meaningful, lasting engagement at a grassroots level. www.notchtheatre.org

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