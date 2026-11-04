Nick Rashad Burroughs and More to Star in YOUR ARMS TOO SHORT TO BOX WITH GOD Concerts

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​The York Theatre will present a free 50th anniversary concert of Vinnette Carroll's YOUR ARMS TOO SHORT TO BOX WITH GOD on Thursday, December 10, 2026, at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. in the Bruno Walter Auditorium at The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts. Marchánt Davis directs the concert as part of his 2026 Micki Grant Artist Residency at The York, with Jermaine L. Hill as the music director. The show has a book by Vinnette Carroll, music and lyrics by Alex Bradford, and additional music and lyrics by Micki Grant.

Fifty years after it first lit up Broadway, a beloved gospel musical landmark returns for two special performances on Thursday, December 10th. ​ Admission is free and open to the public.

YOUR ARMS TOO SHORT TO BOX WITH GOD retells the Gospel of Matthew as a joyful, rafter-shaking Black church service. From the Passion to the crucifixion and resurrection, a company of preachers and congregants sing, dance, and testify through the parables. Humor, heartbreak, and hallelujah share the same pew.

The original production ran on Broadway from December 1976 to January 1978, totaling 429 performances, and returned in revivals in 1980, with Jennifer Holiday and 1982, with Al Green and Patti LaBelle. Its title echoes a sermon line in James Weldon Johnson's The Autobiography of an Ex-Colored Man, a phrase that has become a touchstone about humility before something larger than ourselves.

That is the heart of its legacy. Carroll and her collaborators put Black gospel, Black artistry, and Black faith at the center of the Broadway stage, and opened doors for the generations of performers who came after them. Davis, who directed an earlier workshop production of the piece, honors that lineage by passing the torch to a new generation of artists and audiences.

The concert cast features Nick Rashad Burroughs (Goddess, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical), Maiesha McQueen (Waitress, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Jade Milan (Hell's Kitchen, The Lion King), Jay Copeland (The Wiz, American Idol), Evan Tyrone Martin (The Wild Party at Encores!, Dreamgirls), Benjamin H. Moore (Harmony, Hell's Kitchen), Cristina Raè (The Wiz, America's Got Talent), Cyniah Elise (The Wiz Tour, American Idol), and Aisha Jackson (Great Gatsby, Wonderful Town at Encores!). Sound design by Taylor J. Williams, production stage manager is Bess Glorioso.

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