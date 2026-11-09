New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players to Premiere A G&S CAROL: A LIVE RADIO PLAY

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New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players (NYGASP) will present the world premiere of A G&S Carol: A Live Radio Play, a Victorian mash up of the beloved Dickens classic, A Christmas Carol, with highlights from the entire G&S canon. Performed as a radio play in the tradition of the classic live radio shows of 1930s and '40s with in-person audiences, this staged concert delights with songs, scenes, musical underscoring and manual sound effects.

A G&S Carol: A Live Radio Play will ring in the season on December 5th at 1:30 PM & 7:00 PM & Sunday, December 6th at 3 PM at the Leonard Nimoy Thalia at Symphony Space, 2537 Broadway at 95th St.

The story follows the Dickens original, cleverly interpolating G&S characters, dialogue, text and music. Capturing the best of both Dickens and G&S, the show includes much of the original text from Dickens' novella as well as music and quotes from all 14 of the G&S comic operas.

The music is all Gilbert & Sullivan, with songs layered into the action to highlight key emotional moments. Hear the Cratchit family fa la la la la-ing to the “Madrigal” from The Mikado and lifting their spirits with “Try we life-long” from The Gondoliers. The Sorcerer's “Now to the banquet we press” enlivens the Fezziwig Ball. Following the G&S tradition of updating certain lyrics, Scrooge growls “The List Song” about all the Christmastime offenders whose loss would be a distinct gain to society. Delightful manual sound effects, the richness of the musical underscoring (all courtesy of Sullivan) and the glorious voices of NYGASP's singers provide just the right atmosphere for every scary, heartwarming and joyful moment in this classic live radio play.

Balancing the laughter and heart which have kept the favorite originals alive for generations, A G&S Carol is both a tribute to Dickens as well as another chapter in NYGASP's history of giving vitality to the living legacy of Gilbert & Sullivan. The shared themes of these Victorian literary greats, critiquing social class structure and promoting compassion and redemption, are as important and relevant as ever.

The ensemble cast of 8 actors playing 40 characters features NYGASP company members Michael J. Connolly (also adaptor/creator), Hannah Holmes, Sarah Hutchison, David Macaluso, Michelle Seipel, Bryan Patrick Stoyle, Matthew Wages and Stephen Quint returning to the NYGASP stage as Scrooge. Artistic Director James Millsdirects, supported by Music Director/Pianist Christopher Zander, with costumes by Michael Galante and lighting design by Benjamin Weill.

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