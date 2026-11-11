New Musicals Lab Presentation to Showcase STAR MACHINE and AREA D

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Amoeba Productions has announced the New Musicals Lab Presentation, a presentation where two new musicals, Star Machine and Area D, each share a section of their work with a live audience.

The New Musicals Lab Presentation will take place on Monday, November 23, 2026 at 7 PM at Pearl Studios, featuring Star Machine and Area D, two original musicals developing with the New Musicals Lab.

About the New Musicals Lab

The New Musicals Lab is Amoeba Productions' developmental program for original musicals. This season, the Lab is supporting two new musicals, Star Machine and Area D, as they build toward a presentation November 23 at Pearl Studios. Throughout the fall, each team has been working with actors and industry guests in cold reading sessions, hearing their material in new voices and shaping the work from there.

At the presentation, each team will present a 30 minute section of its musical, performed by a cast that has rehearsed the material in advance. The entire room is then invited to engage with the work, offering feedback and building connections with the writers and with one another.

The New Musicals Lab is coordinated by Bella Castillon and produced by Mario Greiner, Jennifer Molson, and Leonard Santos.

About the Musicals

Amoeba Productions is proud to feature a talented group of emerging artists for the New Musicals Lab Presentation: two writing teams, each with an original musical in development.

Star Machine

Star Machine has a book by Hollee Temple and John Temple, as well as music/lyrics by The Temple brothers, Gideon Temple and Hank Temple. The musical follows a wannabe pop star who coerces her aspiring opera singer sister to compete as a duo on an outrageous TV talent show. It has been presented at Playhouse Square and New World Stages, and its score was recently highlighted in The New York Times. Gideon and Hank will co-direct this presentation, with Gideon on the keys.

Star Machine Performers

Jaz: Sydney Quildon

Nikki: Avery Fahey

Clyde: Ryan David Jacobs

Lucky: Sophia Anna O'Brien

Nigel: Behr Marshall

Bugsy: Lizzy Cenicola

Fellowship Director & Others: Amy Nicole

TJ & Others: Xavier Turner

Ensemble: Charley Wasson

Ensemble: Brody Cahill

Ensemble: Korey Rainey

Area D

Area D is written by Lour Yasin, a Palestinian performer, composer-lyricist, and writer based in New York City. The musical follows a Palestinian pop band that lands an unexpected shot at Eurovision, but their lucky break spirals into a glitter-drenched spectacle that forces them to decide how far they'll go to get their voices heard, and save one of their own. Lour's work has been presented at The Public Theater, Ars Nova, and La MaMa, and Lour is a 2026 MacDowell Fellow and Princess Grace Honoraria recipient. This presentation is directed by Zach Faust and music directed by Dea Thatcher. Leo Cohen will accompany the performance with oud.

Area D Performers

Lara: Karma Alami

Dina: Sarah Hamaty

Rami: Nick Abouzaid

Samir: Mark Yowakim

Avery: Heather Bildman

Stage Directions: Ahmad Maher

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