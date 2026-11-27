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Neon Orphans, a dark comedy about fractured friendships, chaos, and creative collaboration under surveillance capitalism, will be presented at the Gene Frankel Theatre in New York City on December 5, 10, 12, and 16, 2026.

The one-act play follows two estranged DJs who are forced to reunite under the watchful eye of a corporate overlord who owns the noise. Creative collaboration takes a twisted turn as old tensions resurface, unlikely alliances are tested, and the boundaries between art, ownership, and control begin to blur.

The cast features Robert Barnes as Lux, Ysaias Garcia as Grit, and Tanya Agarwal as the Corporate Rep. Neon Orphans is written, directed, and produced by Ariella Carmel, with Tanya Agarwal serving as associate producer and stage manager.

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