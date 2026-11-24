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Montclair Contemporary, a newly established alternative theater company, announces its inaugural production of DARK PLAY OR STORIES FOR BOYS, written by Carlos Murillo and directed by Cameron King. The production will run from April 29 to May 2, 2027 at The Meatlocker.

Set in the early days of internet chat rooms, DARK PLAY OR STORIES FOR BOYS is a techno-thriller exploring the complexities of human connection, identity, and deception in an increasingly digital world. Montclair Contemporary's production will feature a group of Jersey-grown artists currently making their mark on New York City's downtown theater scene.

Located in downtown Montclair, The Meatlocker is an intimate basement venue best known for its independent punk, rock, and alternative music programming. Its unconventional performance space provides a fitting home for Montclair Contemporary's inaugural production.

Montclair Contemporary, also known as MoCo, is an alternative theater company bringing cutting-edge, thought-provoking, and site-specific programming to Montclair, New Jersey. With a focus on innovative theatrical experiences, the company seeks to expand the possibilities of live performance within Montclair's alternative arts community. Montclair Contemporary is proud to partner with Indie Arts Montclair.

Montclair Contemporary was founded by three artists working in New York City's indie theater scene. The founding team includes Aidan Joyce, a Montclair native who has performed at Arena Stage, Studio Theatre, and New York Stage and Film; Cameron King, a director who has worked with The Atlantic, Ars Nova, Bay Street Theater, and Southwark Playhouse; and Anna Giacalone, a New Jersey native based in Montclair who produces Off- and Off-Off-Broadway theater with a focus on new work development.

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