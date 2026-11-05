Michele Carlo to Host IT CAME TO NEW YORK and IT CAME BACK TO NEW YORK at Frigid Festival

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Michele Carlo will bring two new iterations of her first storytelling show “It Came From New York" to Frigid New York's Gotham Storytelling Festival on Saturday, November 7, at 9:30pm and Tuesday, November 10, at 7:00pm. Both shows,scheduled for Manhattan's Under St. Marks Theater, will reflect this year's festival theme: "Stranger in a Strange Land."

November 7: “It Came TO New York”

Cast members: Ria Spencer, Kofi Thomas, Srilatha Rajamani, Jessica Wood & Wendy Vazquez

Many people come to New York City to fulfill their dreams, live their authentic lives, to work, to play—some of them even stay! In “It Came TO New York,” you'll hear stories from four people who left their place of birth and made NYC their home—along with one “token” NYC native who left… and came back.

November 10: “It Came BACK to New York”

Cast members: Ronna Levy, Jackie Gordon, Annie Tan, Thomas McKean & Kelli Dunham.

In “It Came BACK TO New York,” four native New Yorkers (and one “token” transplant) share their stories of leaving the Big Apple… and why they came home.

Both shows are curated and hosted by Michele Carlo: storyteller, writer, sometime actor, and author of the NYC-set memoir “Fish Out of Agua.” She has appeared on (and in) numerous and multiple podcasts, festivals, house concerts, and stages across the U.S., on NPR, and the PBS television series “Stories from the Stage.” Michele's history with Erez and Frigid New York goes back to the previous century. She is honored to be included this year, and grateful for all the years of collaboration.

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