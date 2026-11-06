Mel House Will Present First Reading of PEGGY'S PLACE at Pregones Theater in the Bronx

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Emmy Award-winning writer and performer Mel House will present the first public reading of her new play, Peggy's Place, on Sunday, November 22, 2026, at 3:00 PM at the historic Pregones Theater in the Bronx. The interactive staged reading features an intergenerational ensemble of women, including Broadway's Nancy Lemenager and Samaria Nixon-Fleming, with live sound meditation woven into the performance and a community conversation to follow.

Peggy's Place is a memory play, set in 1993 against the backdrop of the Rodney King civil rights trial, that explores the shocking, hilarious and heartfelt coming-of-age story of teens in foster care. When fifteen-year-old Missy arrives at Peggy's Place, a residential facility for teen girls, she's warned to 'get with the program' or risk being sent to juvie. Her crime? Seeking emancipation from her single mother whose battle with mental illness has made this new place, with its invasive rules, lack of privacy and explosive personalities, a better place to call home. Despite navigating challenges no child should face, Missy and her new 'sisters' are consumed by the intense drama of being teenagers: friendship, first love and dreams of becoming Fly Girls.

Audience members help tell the story, and cast member Channie Waites facilitates a post-show community conversation on healing, resilience and transformation.

'Peggy's Place comes from the time I spent in a group home as a teenager, and the girls who became my family there,' said House. 'This reading is the first time the play meets an audience. What people experience and share in that room will shape where it goes next.'

The cast features Nancy Lemenager (Broadway's Chicago and McNeal), Samaria Nixon-Fleming (Broadway's Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Kathy McCafferty (Broadway Tour of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time), LaTonya Borsay (Eric, The Gilded Age), Lorraine Rodríguez-Reyes (Beatriz Barrera in Netflix's Sweet Magnolias), Sophia Radix (Black Latina The Play), Terra Chaney (Much Ado About Nothing), Channie Waites (If Beale Street Could Talk), and sound meditation teacher and actress Sylvie Preston (Long Goodbye). Directed by Aimee Todoroff. Dramaturgy by Alexander Lambie.

EVENT DETAILS

Sunday, November 22, 2026. Doors 2:45 PM, reading 3:00 PM

Pregones Theater, 575 Walton Avenue, Bronx, NY 10451

The reading runs about 1 hour 45 minutes, followed by a 30-minute community conversation

$8 suggested donation. Free for the Bronx community

RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/peggys-place-foster-care-first-love-fly-girls-tickets-2004186794654

ABOUT Mel House

Mel House is a Bronx-based Emmy Award-winning playwright, actress and filmmaker with over twenty years of experience creating socially resonant theatre, film and television. Her work blends humor, drama and biting satire to expose systems of power and reimagine our world with radical empathy. She recently won a New York Emmy Award as writer, showrunner and star of HOT ANGRY MOM, a feminist punk-rock comedy about embracing your whole self, including your rage. The series screened at twenty-six festivals worldwide, earning over fifty nominations and twenty-three awards, including Best TV Pilot. As an actress, Mel has guest starred on CBS's 'FBI: Most Wanted' and starred in 'When Everything Was Blue,' nominated for Best Live Action Short Film for the 98th Academy Awards. Her stage work includes Off-Broadway performances at Playwrights Horizons and 59E59, regional productions at Detroit Public Theatre and Syracuse Stage, and international tours including Shakespeare's Globe Theatre in London. Mel is a proud member of the Actors Center Company, AEA, SAG-AFTRA, New York Women in Film & Television and the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

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