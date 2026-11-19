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Meanwhile Theater, a newly founded New York City theater company led by Founding Artistic Director Nick Browne, officially celebrated its launch on November 16 with a gala and benefit at Home Studios. Bringing together approximately 110 artists, theater professionals, and supporters, the evening honored acclaimed director and educator Thomas Bullard for his extraordinary contributions to American theater and generations of artists, while introducing Meanwhile's artistic mission and announcing the company's inaugural production: Board of Ed, a political farce by Richard Spitaletta, premiering in 2027.

The evening featured special tributes to Bullard from three prominent figures in the New York theater community: Lynne Meadow, current Artistic Advisor to Manhattan Theatre Club and its Artistic Director for 53 years; Meghan Finn, OBIE Award-winning Artistic Director of The Tank and Head of Brooklyn College's MFA Directing Program; and Sarah Benson, OBIE Award-winning director and former Artistic Director of Soho Rep. Each reflected on Bullard's remarkable career, mentorship, and lasting influence on the American theater landscape. Meadow, a longtime friend and colleague, offered a particularly personal tribute to Bullard and his enduring legacy. Benson, who was unable to attend in person due to travel for a project in London, shared her remarks in a recorded video tribute.

Bullard was presented with a commemorative plaque recognizing his extraordinary contributions to American theater and the generations of artists inspired by his work as a director and educator. A founding member of Manhattan Theatre Club, Bullard is an OBIE Award-winning director recognized for his production of Statements After an Arrest Under the Immorality Act. He also directed the world premiere of Stephen Metcalfe's Strange Snow and Richard Wesley's The Last Street Play, starring Morgan Freeman. From 1991 to 2022, he served as head of Brooklyn College's MFA Directing Program, where he mentored generations of emerging theater directors over more than three decades.

Hosted by drag artist Selma Nilla, the celebration also featured a special drag performance and musical performances by Bandits on the Run, a musical trio featuring Adrian Blake Enscoe, Sydney Shepherd, and Regina Strayhorn.

During the evening, Browne introduced Meanwhile's mission and vision for its future programming, outlining a company dedicated to developing and producing work by emerging and established artists alike. The company seeks to create spaces where theatrical form and cultural inquiry collide in ways that are provocative, revelatory, and open-hearted, with a commitment to bringing forward stories that challenge dominant narratives and reconnect audiences to one another.

"Meanwhile intends to develop and produce work by emerging and established artists alike, creating spaces where theatrical form and cultural inquiry collide in ways that are provocative, revelatory, and open-hearted. We believe in the power of coming together, and that theater is one of the most powerful tools we possess to do that authentically," said Browne.

The company's founding is deeply connected to Bullard's mentorship and encouragement. Browne, who first met Bullard in 2018 while pursuing his MFA in Directing at Brooklyn College, credited his former professor and mentor with helping inspire the creation of Meanwhile. When Browne first shared his idea of starting a theater company, Bullard's response was immediate: "This is exactly what you should be doing, and it sounds like the exact moment someone should be creating a theater company. How can I help?"

The evening's announcement of Board of Ed marked the beginning of Meanwhile's programming. Written by Richard Spitaletta, the play is a zany, heartfelt political farce about two aimless millennials, Connor and Dana, who find themselves running for the Woodmont, New Jersey, Board of Education against a gleefully corrupt local villain secretly responsible for a water contamination scandal. With just two weeks until Election Day, the unlikely candidates must reckon with their stalled lives while fighting for the future of their town.

The production is slated to premiere in 2027, with venue and performance dates to be announced. Developed over several years, Board of Ed will launch Meanwhile's commitment to producing new work that pairs theatrical imagination with incisive cultural inquiry.

In addition to its productions, Meanwhile plans to establish an open-space program supporting additional director-playwright teams through workshops and public readings, expanding opportunities for artists to develop new work and connect with audiences. Through this programming, the company anticipates employing more than 40 artists in its inaugural year.

ABOUT MEANWHILE THEATER

Meanwhile Theater is a New York City-based theater company founded by Nick Browne. Meanwhile develops and produces new plays and musicals by emerging and established artists alike, championing stories that have yet to find their stage.

Website: www.meanwhiletheater.com

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