NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Mardie Millit and musical director Michael Garin will bring an encore of their MAC Award-winning show Sorry-Grateful: One Sondheim Story in Letters & Song to Urban Stages for one show only, Friday, December 4, at 9 p.m. as part of its Winter Rhythms Series. The show is directed by award-winning director Eric Michael Gillett.

A small-town nerdy teen whose best friend is ... Stephen Sondheim?!? 2022 and 2024 MAC Award winners Mardie Millit and Michael Garin present this one-of-a-kind story of a lifelong correspondence between Mardie and the late Broadway legend, featuring an eclectic mix of songs from his entire catalog, performed in Michael and Mardie's uniquely personal style.

Of the show's debut in the 2023 Provincetown CabaretFest, John Amodeo of Cabaret Scenes wrote: "Packs a powerful punch ... [and] soars into the stratosphere. This is a story and a show that needs to be experienced."

And Marilyn Lester of NiteLife Exchange wrote of the show's 2024 debut, "He's a wizard on the keys and she's an A-1 interpreter of song. Together they ... combine into a perfect chemistry of entertainment."

Mardie Millit spent many years doing classic musicals (Eliza in My Fair Lady and Maria in The Sound of Music, to name a couple) in regional theaters around the country. Her popular LIVE FROM LOCKDOWN! streaming series (with Michael Garin at the piano) was broadcast weekly from the Chartreuse Living Room in their chic apartment in Harlem, and led to a post-lockdown residency at the West Bank Café, for which the pair won a 2022 MAC Award. Mardie is also a founding member of Dream Productions theater company, with which she has performed such roles as Joanne in Company and the Baker's Wife in Into the Woods at the Laurie Beechman and Triad theaters in NYC.

Michael Garin is a Drama Desk Award-winning composer/lyricist/performer (for Song of Singapore) who has made a living entertaining New Yorkers for over four decades, playing piano and singing at the Monkey Bar, Elaine's, the Rainbow Room, the VIP room at Limelight, the Williamstown Theater Festival and many more. He is currently in his 10th year as Resident Pianist at the Roxy Hotel in Tribeca, where his musical mashups have caught the attention of stars from David Johansen to A$AP Rocky, on whose latest album Michael is featured.

Together, Michael and Mardie, a multiple award-winning husband-and-wife piano/vocal duo, have been touring the country, bringing their patented cocktail of delicious musical mayhem to nightclubs in Provincetown, Boston, Florida, Connecticut and San Francisco, as well as their beloved New York City. Their new musical, Mary Astor's Purple Diary, based on the best-selling book by Ed Sorel, is preparing for a workshop production.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming