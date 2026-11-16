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Enemies of Time will present Molly Went Missing, an immersive theatrical ghost story, at the cell theatre's Gallery Space in New York City from January 8–24, 2027.

Molly Ward was seven years old when she died in a room in 1978. Had it not been for the fire that claimed her life, she would be 54 years old today.

In Molly Went Missing, the ghost of a frightened child takes over a local haunted history tour, transforming the experience into an unexpectedly real crisis. The production poses an unusual question: Can you gentle parent a poltergeist?

Originally developed with the support of La Jolla Playhouse as part of the 2026 Without Walls Festival, Molly Went Missing is a production of Enemies of Time.

The experience runs approximately 60 minutes. Audience members should be aware that the production may include extended periods of standing, flashing lights, theatrical fog, scents, loud sounds, and discussions of sensitive subject matter.

Performances will take place at the cell theatre's Gallery Space, located at 338 West 23rd Street in Manhattan. The historic venue is not wheelchair accessible and requires climbing two flights of stairs.

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