MEDEA/BRITNEY To Be Re-imagined At ClubFringe

James Clements and Sophia Frank announce they are remoutning their multi-media performance project, MEDEA/BRITNEY, four years on from its public debut in 2015. Clements and Frank will return as Co-Producers on the project, along with Pablo Calderón-Santiago. Clements will re-imagine the show as both writer and director, along with his co-creator, Frank, who will once again play the two titular characters. Filmmaker, photographer and performer Calderón-Santiago will design all technical and production elements. The re-imagining of MEDEA/BRITNEY will be presented as a Mainstage Production as part of ClubFringe at the Nuyorican Poets Café, 236 E 3rd St, New York, NY 10009. Performances will take place on October 14th-16th at 7.45pm. ClubFringe is part of the New York City Fringe's 2019 BYOV festival. Tickets will go on sale in the coming weeks.

MEDEA/BRITNEY was first devised as part of a directing class taught by Kate Whoriskey at NYU Tisch's Experimental Theatre Wing in 2013. After further development at NYU, the project enjoyed a workshop production at the Living Gallery in Brooklyn, curated as part of Thirsty Theatre Nights in the summer of 2015. The piece juxtaposes the Greek character of Medea with the tragedy and public consumption of Britney Spears. The performance explores the idea of proper femininity, the performative properties of public female bodies and questions the mythology of motherhood. The project features original text, as well as excerpts from Medea by Euripides, translated by Robin Robertson, MEDEAPLAY by Heiner Muller and Vanessa Grigoriadis' longform profile, "The Tragedy of Britney Spears," published in Rolling Stone in February 2008.

James Clements is an interdisciplinary theatre maker and actor based between New York and Scotland. His original plays, described as "magnifying" (TimeOut) and "intricate" (BroadwayWorld), have been performed in cities across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. He is an affiliated instructor for Drama at NYU Tisch School of the Arts and Co-Artistic Director of What Will the Neighbors Say? (www.wwtns.org) a new theatre company with a mission to provoke questions through untold stories.

Sophia Frank is a writer, performer and producer based in Brooklyn. She is currently an MFA Fiction student at Columbia University. She has produced, directed, and performed in three independent shows (Once Upon A Roach, -but some of us, and Thirsty Theatre Nights) since her graduation from NYU Tisch's Experimental Theatre Wing in 2014.

Pablo Calderón-Santiago is a multimedia artist from San Juan, Puerto Rico. In 2015 he received a BA in film production with a focus in film photography from Emerson College. He's currently based in Brooklyn and works doing lighting and tech for fine art and commercial photoshoots. Pablo started his creative life as an actor with Puerto Rican theater collective Jovenes del '98 as well as appearances on TV and in commercials. Outside of photography, Pablo has directed two shorts, a music video, and conducted research and translation for feature-length documentaries. For more information, please visit www.pablocalderonsantiago.com





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You