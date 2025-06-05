MAKING THE ROUNDS To Be Presented at The Prince Theatre This Labor Day Weekend

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Steamworks Productions will present MAKING THE ROUNDS, a gay-themed, sexually explicit comedy inspired by Arthur Schnitzler’s La Ronde, for six performances only over Labor Day weekend 2025. Written and directed by Forrest Blaine Callaway, the show runs from Friday, August 29 through Sunday, August 31, 2025, at the Prince Theatre at The Producers Club, located at 358 W. 44th Street in Manhattan, New York City.

MAKING THE ROUNDS is an unapologetically bold and provocative production that explores intimacy and connection through a series of interlinked erotic encounters between men. The play includes full-frontal male nudity and graphic sexual content, and no one under the age of 18 will be admitted.

Performances will take place on Friday, August 29 at 7:00 p.m.; Saturday, August 30 at 12:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m., and 7:00 p.m.; and Sunday, August 31 at 12:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m., and 7:00 p.m.

The cast features Steve Rivasi, Jomando Sanmirez, Luke Nealey, Ingmar Connell, Paul Galvan, Daddy Demarkco, Jed Ryan, Snowy Wilderness, and Peter V. Bellanza—each actor bringing unique flair and charisma to this daring ensemble piece.

All seats are priced at $40, with payment accepted in cash only at the venue. No checks, credit cards, or digital payment services will be accepted. To reserve tickets, audience members should text (571) 630-6937.

