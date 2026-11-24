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Leviathan Lab will present the world premiere reading of ICE STATION ALPHA, a new horror play by Kenjiro Lee directed by Alexandra Haddad, on Sunday, December 6, 2026, at 2:00 PM at A.R.T./New York's Leynse Room. Every dollar raised, from tickets and contributions alike, goes to the Consortium of Asian American Theaters & Artists (CAATA) in its 20th anniversary year, with a goal of $2,500. Tickets are $5 to $100, and those who can't attend can still give through the same link.

Light refreshments are served in the Aibel Room from 1:30 PM. After the two-hour reading, which runs without intermission, Potluck Asian America and Leviathan Lab host a holiday potluck reception there, including a short talkback with the creators, until 5:30 PM. Mixed Asian Media is a community partner.

In October 2025, the Antarctic research outpost 'Ice Station Alpha' discovered the remains of a long-lost South Pole pioneer in a melting glacier. Recovery efforts were delayed by a sudden storm that caused a communications blackout. Two weeks later, a recovery team sent to Ice Station Alpha found the base in a state of disarray, with the entire crew missing...

ICE STATION ALPHA is a horror play with no gore or extreme onstage violence. It includes a description of death from hypothermia and extreme weather. Kenjiro's play was developed in part during New York Stage & Film's 2026 Summer Season, where Leviathan Lab was a resident company.

'Horror is a genre that often gets pigeonholed into its schlocky, gory, violent examples, but at its best it is also a very effective tool for social and political commentary. I've drawn on horror tropes for years as a playwright, but this is my first attempt at fully embracing it. I hope audiences are ready to receive that, but more than anything, I hope they're ready for a good scare!' - Kenjiro Lee, Playwright

'My hope in all my work is that audiences experience a story stomach-first rather than head-first. It's fun to laugh at a good joke, and it's fun to gasp at a good ghost story.' - Alexandra Haddad, Director

'Twenty years ago, our community came together because we needed each other. I am deeply grateful to Leviathan Lab, Kenjiro Lee, and Alexandra Haddad for carrying that same spirit and CAATA forward with their play. This is such a beautiful reminder that our future is something we build together in community!' - Kayla Kim Votapek, Executive Director, CAATA

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