"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Leviathan Lab Will Present World Premiere Reading of Kenjiro Lee's ICE STATION ALPHA Benefiting CAATA
Katie Willmorth, Miguel Sutedjo and Ariel Estrada lead the cast of the benefit reading, which includes a potluck reception afterward.
Leviathan Lab will present the world premiere reading of ICE STATION ALPHA, a new horror play by Kenjiro Lee directed by Alexandra Haddad, on Sunday, December 6, 2026, at 2:00 PM at A.R.T./New York's Leynse Room. Every dollar raised, from tickets and contributions alike, goes to the Consortium of Asian American Theaters & Artists (CAATA) in its 20th anniversary year, with a goal of $2,500. Tickets are $5 to $100, and those who can't attend can still give through the same link.
Light refreshments are served in the Aibel Room from 1:30 PM. After the two-hour reading, which runs without intermission, Potluck Asian America and Leviathan Lab host a holiday potluck reception there, including a short talkback with the creators, until 5:30 PM. Mixed Asian Media is a community partner.
In October 2025, the Antarctic research outpost 'Ice Station Alpha' discovered the remains of a long-lost South Pole pioneer in a melting glacier. Recovery efforts were delayed by a sudden storm that caused a communications blackout. Two weeks later, a recovery team sent to Ice Station Alpha found the base in a state of disarray, with the entire crew missing...
ICE STATION ALPHA is a horror play with no gore or extreme onstage violence. It includes a description of death from hypothermia and extreme weather. Kenjiro's play was developed in part during New York Stage & Film's 2026 Summer Season, where Leviathan Lab was a resident company.
'Horror is a genre that often gets pigeonholed into its schlocky, gory, violent examples, but at its best it is also a very effective tool for social and political commentary. I've drawn on horror tropes for years as a playwright, but this is my first attempt at fully embracing it. I hope audiences are ready to receive that, but more than anything, I hope they're ready for a good scare!' - Kenjiro Lee, Playwright
'My hope in all my work is that audiences experience a story stomach-first rather than head-first. It's fun to laugh at a good joke, and it's fun to gasp at a good ghost story.' - Alexandra Haddad, Director
'Twenty years ago, our community came together because we needed each other. I am deeply grateful to Leviathan Lab, Kenjiro Lee, and Alexandra Haddad for carrying that same spirit and CAATA forward with their play. This is such a beautiful reminder that our future is something we build together in community!' - Kayla Kim Votapek, Executive Director, CAATA
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