Laura Benanti and More Set For FUNNY STORY Moth Event

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The Moth, the global nonprofit dedicated to the art and craft of true, personal storytelling, and Comic Relief, the nonprofit that uses the power of comedy to fight childhood poverty, are teaming up for Funny Story, a special Moth Mainstage, presented as part of the 22nd annual New York Comedy Festival. Hosted by comedian and Moth favorite Ophira Eisenberg, the special show will take place Saturday, November 14 at 3:00 p.m. at The Town Hall. Tickets are on sale now.

Funny Story brings five comedians—Laura Benanti, Hari Kondabolu, Jake Cornell, Jay Jurden, and Devon Walker—to the Moth stage to tell true stories from their own lives. Rather than performing a traditional stand-up set, each teller will take on the Moth's signature format: a true personal tale, told live and without notes.

'Comedy and storytelling have a lot in common: both depend on timing, honesty, and the ability to engage with an audience in a personal way,' said Sarah Austin Jenness, Executive Producer at The Moth. 'We're excited to bring these two traditions together with Comic Relief and give audiences the chance to hear a different side of some of today's funniest performers.'

'True personal stories, especially when rooted in comedy, have a unique power to lower barriers, build empathy, and move people to action,' said Michele Ganeless, CEO of Comic Relief. 'We are thrilled to team up with The Moth at the New York Comedy Festival to share an afternoon of honest, hilarious storytelling at Town Hall. Having Ophira host, along with Laura, Hari, Jake, Jay, and Devon, gives audiences a fresh way to connect with today's top comedians while helping us drive real support for children and families facing poverty.'

'Not only is it a joy to tell a story with The Moth, but developing and telling those stories has genuinely helped me find my comedic voice,' says Ophira Eisenberg, comedian and host of the evening's show. 'It has taught me not to hide behind a character, and to lean into the truth, emotion, and authenticity of my own experiences. Writing and developing stories with The Moth, I found some of my best comedic material—and became a better stand-up comic in the process.'

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