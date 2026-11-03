 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Kingdom Theatre to Host Playwrights Festival of Shorts and Staged Readings in Harlem

The festival, themed Entering into the World of the Playwright, includes a post reception and an all-access pass for $40.

By:
Kingdom Theatre to Host Playwrights Festival of Shorts and Staged Readings in Harlem

Kingdom Theatre will present its second festival, The Playwrights Festival of Shorts and Staged Readings. The event will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2026, from 1–5 p.m. at The Wadleigh School of the Arts.

The theme is "Entering into the World of the Playwright," offering a diverse collection of plays and works in development. The festival will be hosted by performing artists Genesis Forney, Chanel Mack, and Marilyn Parada.

The one-day festival includes a post-show reception and an all-access pass to all performances that day for $40. Reservations are mandatory and must be purchased at Kingdommtc.com. For group rates of 10 or more, contact kingdommtctheatre@gmail.com.

The lineup of playwrights and directors includes TaMara Elan'G, Curt Stickland, Karl Miller, Susan R. Masters, Joshua Owens, Nickolas The III, C. Kelly Wright, Edward J. Fee, Jennifer Bonaparte, and Harmony Bartz.

The cast includes Andrew Firestone, Thomas Bitler, Quirico Lopez, Shaldar Nurse, James Caceres, Heidy Z., LeeOlive Tucker, Cynthia Valdes, Peter Donato, Sasha Henriques, Olivia Hardin, Sarah Purvis, Petula Beckles, Amsale Lake, Sadi Bimwala, Jamel Daniels, Manon Scart, Darnell Rose, and Andrea Sherwood.

Click Here to Get Tickets


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS

The Improvised Play in Off-Off-Broadway The Improvised Play
The Upright Citizens Brigade (11/01-11/15) PHOTOS
Broadway Magic Hour in Off-Off-Broadway Broadway Magic Hour
Broadway Magic Hour: Magic Show (7/25-1/02)
Curtains in Off-Off-Broadway Curtains
Theatre at St. Jean's (11/06-11/14) VIDEOS
Kate, Allie and the '86 Mets in Off-Off-Broadway Kate, Allie and the '86 Mets
Asylum (11/05-11/10)
My Mobster in Off-Off-Broadway My Mobster
The Tank (11/01-11/23)
Concert For Peace & Justice in Off-Off-Broadway Concert For Peace & Justice
LaGuardia Performing Arts Center (11/14-11/14)
The Chair : America in Off-Off-Broadway The Chair : America
The Actors Cut (11/07-11/07)
Speakeasy, Die Softly: Immersive Murder Mystery Dinner Theater at Carmine's in Off-Off-Broadway Speakeasy, Die Softly: Immersive Murder Mystery Dinner Theater at Carmine's
Carmine's Italian Restaurant - Times Square (11/20-11/20)
Sundog Theatre Presents: Meucci’s Message in Off-Off-Broadway Sundog Theatre Presents: Meucci’s Message
Sundog Theatre (1/08-1/10)
Aztec Two-Step 2.0 performing Simon & Garfunkel Songbook & Aztec Two-Step classics in Off-Off-Broadway Aztec Two-Step 2.0 performing Simon & Garfunkel Songbook & Aztec Two-Step classics
City Vineyard at Pier 26 (12/27-12/27)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets