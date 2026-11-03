Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Kingdom Theatre to Host Playwrights Festival of Shorts and Staged Readings in Harlem
The festival, themed Entering into the World of the Playwright, includes a post reception and an all-access pass for $40.
Kingdom Theatre will present its second festival, The Playwrights Festival of Shorts and Staged Readings. The event will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2026, from 1–5 p.m. at The Wadleigh School of the Arts.
The theme is "Entering into the World of the Playwright," offering a diverse collection of plays and works in development. The festival will be hosted by performing artists Genesis Forney, Chanel Mack, and Marilyn Parada.
The one-day festival includes a post-show reception and an all-access pass to all performances that day for $40. Reservations are mandatory and must be purchased at Kingdommtc.com. For group rates of 10 or more, contact kingdommtctheatre@gmail.com.
The lineup of playwrights and directors includes TaMara Elan'G, Curt Stickland, Karl Miller, Susan R. Masters, Joshua Owens, Nickolas The III, C. Kelly Wright, Edward J. Fee, Jennifer Bonaparte, and Harmony Bartz.
The cast includes Andrew Firestone, Thomas Bitler, Quirico Lopez, Shaldar Nurse, James Caceres, Heidy Z., LeeOlive Tucker, Cynthia Valdes, Peter Donato, Sasha Henriques, Olivia Hardin, Sarah Purvis, Petula Beckles, Amsale Lake, Sadi Bimwala, Jamel Daniels, Manon Scart, Darnell Rose, and Andrea Sherwood.
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