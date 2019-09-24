Kingdom Theatre Company To Host Launch Event, October 19

Kingdom Theatre Co. a new theatre company dedicated to producing Original new dramas and musicals " Transforming Hearts Through the Arts" is pleased to announce it's official launch event.

The launch event on Saturday Oct 19th 2019 will feature a variety theme show with guests artist performances!

The highlight of the event is A World Premier Industry Staged Reading of the theatre's first new work! . " Dreams and Spirits" the new drama Written and Directed by Nickolas The III, is about a Diamond broker. A successful young lady who faces her past of hurts, family turmoil and more in the midst of her budding massive success in the diamond district. This new work will be featured first December 7th , 2019 for Superstar Will Smith's Charity event the Big sleepout(www.bigsleepout.com).

Saturday October 19th 2019 5pm-8pm. TW Studios, 151 W 26th St.. Tickets $20 Reservations kingdommtc@gmail.com. Cash App $Kam119 for tickets.





