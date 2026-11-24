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Following its debut at London's Southwark Playhouse, Old Fools by Tristan Bernays will make its American Premiere in a new production directed by David Norwood (Tender Napalm, Next to Normal). The production stars Callaway Award winner Kimber Elayne Sprawl (Othello, Girl from the North Country) and Dylan S. Wallach (Leopoldstadt, Betrayal) as Viv and Tom, two souls whose decades-long love story is tested by ambition, distance, and fading memory. Old Fools plays a strictly limited engagement from December 4–20, 2026, with an opening set for Sunday, December 6, at the Court Square Theater (44-02 23rd St, Long Island City).

Tom and Viv fall in love. They build a life together. They laugh, they fight, they grow old. But love, like memory, doesn't always follow a straight line. Told through the moments that make a lifetime, Old Fools is a funny, tender, and profoundly moving love story about finding someone, growing together, and holding on to what matters most.

“I've been in love with Old Fools since I first read it in 2022, and I'm thrilled to finally introduce Tristan's beautiful play to American audiences,” said director David Norwood. “What initially drew me to the piece was how Tristan weaves the experience of Alzheimer's into the fabric of a love story, exploring what remains of love when the memories we've built together begin to fade. At a time when the world feels increasingly divided and uncertain, there's something profoundly moving about a story that reminds us of the humanity we share. Old Fools is funny, heartbreaking, and ultimately a celebration of the connections that sustain us. My hope is that audiences leave the theatre with a renewed appreciation for the people they love, the memories they carry, and the moments they might otherwise take for granted.”

The creative team for the U.S. premiere of Old Fools includes Joshua Warner (scenic design), Jolene Marie Richardson (costume design), Amina Alexander (lighting design), Brian Dean Morales (sound design), Daniel Kluger (original music), Charlie Saslow (production stage manager), and The GM Office/George Youakim (general management). Aidan Cleary at The Bartos Group LLC serves as Production Counsel.

Sixteen performances of Old Fools will take place December 4–20, 2026, at the Court Square Theater (44-02 23rd Street, Long Island City). Critics are welcomed as of Friday, December 4 for an official opening on Sunday, December 6. Performances are Wednesday through Saturdays at 7:00 PM and at 2:00 PM on Saturdays and Sundays. The opening night performance on December 6 will take place at 5:00 PM.

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