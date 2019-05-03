Kate Del Castillo Returns To The New York Stage This July In THE WAY SHE SPOKE

Audible Inc. announces the New York premiere of 2018 Dramatists Guild Lanford Wilson Award winner Isaac Gomez's the way she spoke, directed by Jo Bonney, and starring Kate del Castillo, as the next Audible Theater production at the Minetta Lane Theatre.

Previews will begin Monday, July 8 ahead of a Thursday, July 18 opening night at the Minetta Lane Theatre (18 Minetta Lane, between MacDougal & 6th Avenue - one block south of W. 3rd Street), Audible's creative home for live performances in New York.

An actress enters a theater, picks up a script, and begins to read. The story that unfolds details disturbing and haunting accounts of the murder of thousands of women in Juarez, Mexico and one playwright's journey of discovery and responsibility. As lines blur between theatricality and reality, intense and provocative questions are raised and demand deeper examination. Based on a series of intimate interviews, this one-woman play demonstrates the power of speaking truth, even as it considers the implications of doing so.

The creative team includes Riccardo Hernandez (scenic design), Emilio Sosa (costume design), Lap Chi Chu (lighting design), Elisheba Ittoop (sound design), and Aaron Rhyne (projection design).

Kate Navin, Audible Artistic Producer, said, "We are thrilled to produce Isaac's deeply moving play at the Minetta Lane Theatre as well as make it available to millions of Audible listeners around the world. Kate del Castillo's raw and inspiring performance is sure to captivate our live audiences in New York City and resonate with Audible members everywhere."

As with previous Audible Theater shows at the Minetta Lane, Audible will also record and release the way she spoke as an audio play, extending its reach to millions of listeners around the world. Award-winning and critically acclaimed Audible performances of captivating stage productions starring Billy Crudup, Judith Light, Aasif Mandvi, John Lithgow, Carey Mulligan, and others are available for preorder and download at www.audible.com/theater.

Beginning today at noon, tickets are available to the general public at www.audible.com/minettalane, by calling Ticketmaster at 1-800-982-2787, and in-person at the Minetta Lane Theatre box office (18 Minetta Lane, between MacDougal & 6th Avenue - one block south of W. 3rd Street). For current box office hours, please visit www.minettalanenyc.com.





