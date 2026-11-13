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KIDLAR Staged Reading by Taylor Jon Gonzalez to Be Presented at Eris in Brooklyn

The one-hour reading unfolds as a 1990s multi-camera sitcom set at a fictional Dallas company that makes bulletproof vests for children.

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KIDLAR Staged Reading by Taylor Jon Gonzalez to Be Presented at Eris in Brooklyn

The Brooklyn Comedy Collective will present a one-night-only staged reading of KIDLAR, a new play by Taylor Jon Gonzalez, on Saturday, December 5, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. on the Eris Mainstage in Brooklyn. Produced by perfect10s, the reading runs approximately one hour.

A finalist for the 2026 Austin Film Festival Award for Best Play, KIDLAR unfolds in the style of a 1990s multi-camera sitcom with a dark twist. When a handsome new hire arrives at work, Michelle's co-worker pushes her to try to seduce him. Their workplace is a fictional Dallas-based company that manufactures and sells bulletproof vests for children, setting a familiar sitcom premise against a darkly comic backdrop.

The cast features Kelly Whitley, Christi Brennan, Ocean Harris, Tej Khanna and Justin Torres: top comedy talent from the Brooklyn Comedy Collective and the Magnet Theatre.

'KIDLAR is funny in the darkest, most horrendous way, which is the only way I can even attempt to make sense of the gun culture in this country,' said Gonzalez.

Event Details

What: Staged reading of a new play: KIDLAR by Taylor Jon Gonzalez

When: Saturday, December 5, 2026, at 7:00 p.m.

Where: Eris, 167 Graham Ave., Brooklyn, NY

Runtime: Approximately one hour

Presented by: Brooklyn Comedy Collective

Produced by: perfect10s

Information: www.perfect-10s.com/kidlar

About Taylor Jon Gonzalez

Gonzalez is a playwright, director and teacher based in New York City. For over a decade, he's helped develop a number of influential underground projects such as perfect10s, The Diverse As Fuck Comedy Festival, Flexx Magazine, deadass, Lo-Fi NYC and youarenotalone. He's one-half of the comedic duo, Havana Club, and teaches improvisation at the Brooklyn Comedy Collective. He made his directorial debut in 2018 with A Late Night Ordeal, and his newest full-length play, Chapter Meeting, premiered in New York City in July of 2026.



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