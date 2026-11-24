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On Her Shoulders will present a staged reading Kaison the Priest of Hitachi by Akimoto Matsuyo on Thursday, December 3rd. Doors open at 6:45pm for a 7:00pm curtain. beginning with The Play in Context introduction by Mayu Cho, who situates the script in its historical time and place, followed by the reading and a post-performance reception and discussion. Admission is $15 for the reading and reception. The location is New Perspectives Studio.

AKIMOTO MATSUYO 秋元松代 (1911-2001) was a leading playwright in post-war Japan known for a range of dramatic theatrical styles including shingkei, bunraku, and kabuki. Born in Yokohama, the second largest city in Japan, she was the youngest child, facing health problems and difficult family circumstances. Her formal education ended after elementary school but she was homeschooled by her older brothers. Although Japan was changing quickly, women's lives were still strongly influenced by traditional gende roles, so she didn't start studying playwriting until after World War II, when she was already in her thirties. In 1946, she joined a writing group led by Juro Miyoshi, an important Japanese playwright. This became a turning point in her life. Akimoto began writing about ordinary people — especially women and people whose lives were often ignored by society. Her early plays explored difficult social issues. But as her career progressed, she became interested in the work of Kunio Yanagida, a famous Japanese scholar who studied folklore traditions, and she began to incorporate these into her writing.

Kaison the Priest of Hitachi combines historical legend with modern tragedy. It is based on a 14th-century epic in which Hitachibō Kaison fled the battlefield and was then cursed with immortality. He wandered Japan for centuries, becoming a folk figure representing eternal penance, memory, and the burden of surviving. Matsuyo's play centers on a group of boys whose parents perished in the 1945 firebombing of Tokyo. Haunted by the trauma of war, the characters become drawn into a cultish devotion to the immortal figure of Kaison, using the timeless folktale to process their modern grief and survivor's guilt. Written in 1964, a time when Japan was rapidly modernizing and attempting to forget the horrors of the war, Akimoto's play was a radical critique. By weaving ancient folk beliefs (minzoku) into a modern setting, she suggested that the ghosts of the past cannot be paved over by economic progress. The play remains one of the most celebrated works in modern Japanese theater for its haunting lyricism and profound understanding of collective grief.

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