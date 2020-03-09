Join Seth Rudetsky and the Stars on his Broadway Cruise!

Bermuda & Newport | JULY 12-19, 2020

onboard Celebrity Summit

The Caribbean is calling on this Bermuda and Newport voyage, round trip from New York aboard the incredible Celebrity Summit. Seth and company have some incredible events and exclusive Broadway shows in store!

Staring Seth, Jenn Colella, Jason Danieley, and LaChanze

Learn More

Transatlantic Broadway | OCTOBER 22-30, 2020

onboard Queen Mary 2

Cross the Atlantic with Broadway luminaries Seth Rudetsky, Faith Prince, Victoria Clark, Scott Frankel, and the New York Times editors Scott Heller and Alexandra Jacobs, on Cunard Line's Queen Mary 2. Immerse yourself in all things Broadway on this eight-day journey with hands-on experiences and exclusive access to the wealth of experience of these leading luminaries.

Learn More

Key West, Mexico, & Grand Cayman | FEB 13-20, 2021

onboard Celebrity Apex

Sail roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, onboard CELEBRITY APEX, and explore Mexico, Key West & Grand Cayman with Seth, Beth Leavel and Donna McKechnie! Immerse yourself in all things Broadway on this seven-night journey.

Learn More

Norwegian Fjords | JULY 11-18, 2021

onboard Celebrity Reflection

Sail roundtrip from Amsterdam, onboard CELEBRITY REFLECTION, and explore the Netherlands and Norway with stops in Bergen, Alesund and Geiranger on this seven-night Broadway journey.

Learn More





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories