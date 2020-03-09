Join Seth Rudetsky and the Stars on his Broadway Cruise!
Bermuda & Newport | JULY 12-19, 2020
onboard Celebrity Summit
The Caribbean is calling on this Bermuda and Newport voyage, round trip from New York aboard the incredible Celebrity Summit. Seth and company have some incredible events and exclusive Broadway shows in store!
Staring Seth, Jenn Colella, Jason Danieley, and LaChanze
Transatlantic Broadway | OCTOBER 22-30, 2020
onboard Queen Mary 2
Cross the Atlantic with Broadway luminaries Seth Rudetsky, Faith Prince, Victoria Clark, Scott Frankel, and the New York Times editors Scott Heller and Alexandra Jacobs, on Cunard Line's Queen Mary 2. Immerse yourself in all things Broadway on this eight-day journey with hands-on experiences and exclusive access to the wealth of experience of these leading luminaries.
Key West, Mexico, & Grand Cayman | FEB 13-20, 2021
onboard Celebrity Apex
Sail roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, onboard CELEBRITY APEX, and explore Mexico, Key West & Grand Cayman with Seth, Beth Leavel and Donna McKechnie! Immerse yourself in all things Broadway on this seven-night journey.
Norwegian Fjords | JULY 11-18, 2021
onboard Celebrity Reflection
Sail roundtrip from Amsterdam, onboard CELEBRITY REFLECTION, and explore the Netherlands and Norway with stops in Bergen, Alesund and Geiranger on this seven-night Broadway journey.