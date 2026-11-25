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James Udom (Chief of War, Judas and the Black Messiah), will join Ally Bonino (Suffs), Erin Darke (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) and more in a one night only benefit reading of A Christmas Carol, adapted by Frank Winters (co-author, Nothing Can Take You From the Hand of God) on Saturday, December 12th at 7pm at the Goddard Riverside Bernie Wohl Center to benefit UNDUE MEDICAL DEBT.

The only cost of admission to the reading is proof of a donation of $25 or more to Undue Medical Debt (there will also be a livestream of the event for anyone who donates $25 or more but can't make it in person.) To donate and reserve your seat, visit www.xmascarol.org

The benefit reading will also feature b (You, Elsbeth), Mayaa Boateng (Fairview), Lance Coadie Williams (Sweat, The Wire), Sathya Sridharan (The Whale, Succession), Frankie J. Alvarez (Looking), Zack Fine (New Amsterdam, China Doll), Ismenia Mendes (Troilus & Cressida, Orange is the New Black), Sapu-D'jano (Possessed (or, 'The Crazy African Girl' Play), Lock In), Jacob Fishel (Titus Andronicus, A Night Without Armor), Ayana Workman (Rustin, Mac Beth), and Luan Tavares.

The December 12th benefit reading aims to raise $10,000 for Undue Medical Debt, a nonprofit that buys bundles of medical debt and forgives them at a ratio of $1 donated to $100 forgiven. Reaching $10,000 in donations will help the company to forgive $1,000,000 in medical debt.

The evening is directed by Jasminn Johnson (Practice @ Columbia University School of the Arts Graduate Acting) and produced by Ismenia Mendes & Frank Winters, co-artistic directors of The Barber Surgeons Theatre Co. For more information on the company, visit www.barbersurgeons.net

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