"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Ishmael Reed Will Premiere KING LUDD'S REVENGE at American Theatre of Actors
Rome Neal will direct the production on the Beckmann Stage, with performances running December 3 through 20, 2026.
Playwright, novelist, and cultural provocateur Ishmael Reed—hailed by The New Yorker as “America’s most fearless satirist” and by the late literary critic John O’Brien as “the brightest American satirist since Mark Twain”—brings his biting fourteenth stage play, King Ludd’s Revenge, to New York City for a 15-performance world premiere engagement running December 3–20, 2026, on the Beckmann Stage at the American Theatre of Actors (314 W. 54th Street, New York, NY).
Directed by multi-AUDELCO Award winner Rome Neal, King Ludd’s Revenge revives and electrifies the urgent 1930s agitprop theatrical form known as 'The Living Newspaper'—blending sharp political commentary, historical reckoning, and unfiltered satirical theater to confront the tech billionaires, ideological movements, and power brokers shaping contemporary society.
In King Ludd’s Revenge, Reed takes aim at Silicon Valley oligarchy and modern authoritarianism, posing a series of incendiary questions:
“Is Elon Musk’s goal to spread racist, misogynistic, anti-Semitic, and anti-immigrant attitudes throughout the solar system? Does he want to establish a 5th Reich on Mars? Will Richard Thiel, his former partner, install a Nazi president in 2028? Is Adolph Hitler on a two-day pass from Hell proud of these two?”
Named in homage to the 19th-century Luddites who fought back against unchecked technological displacement, King Ludd’s Revenge continues Reed’s decades-long tradition of fearless theatrical dissent, challenging audiences to examine the intersection of big tech, racial politics, and democracy.
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