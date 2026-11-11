Interview: Julie Congress and STARSTUFF at 59e59 Theaters

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Starstuff is now being performed at 59E59 Theaters through November 14. Produced and created by No.11 Productions, the show is directed by Ryan Emmons.

Through a series of spectacular falls, a young woman named Star plunges into a cosmic quest for self- discovery. This highly visual, expressionist production freefalls from the top of a mountain to the depths of the DMV in a playful exploration of our shared humanity. Starstuff features Jordan Barron, Julie Congress, Rachael Richman, and Aubrey Lace Taylor.

We had the pleasure of interviewing Julie Congress about her career and Starstuff.

Congress is grateful to collaborate as founding co-artistic director of No.11 Productions. Previously at 59E59: Sugarcraft, Pair, Ye Bear & Ye Cubb. As a Voice & Text Coach: Fat Ham, Ain’t No Mo’, and Company on Broadway. Julie is the voice associate for The Public Theater, coaching over 50 shows downtown at Astor Place and Shakespeare in the Park. She frequently collaborates with Andrew Wade, serving as his Voice Associate on King Lear (Broadway), Matilda the Musical (Broadway/First National Tour), Othello (NYTW). Training: Skidmore College, Moscow Art Theater.

We'd love to know a little about your training at Skidmore College and Moscow Art Theater. Ryan Emmons (director of and my co-Artistic Director of No.11 Productions) and I met at Skidmore College. There’s a great legacy of Skidmore students, upon graduating, creating their own theater company. The Bushwick Starr comes out of that, as does No.11. Starstuff

At Skidmore, we were encouraged to be resourceful, creative theater makers, never waiting around for opportunities, but creating the work we were drawn to. Skidmore encourages interdisciplinary collaboration and curiosity. We've actually been saying that Starstuff has felt like one of our most Skidmore productions. It's symbolic and expressionist in nature, rather than naturalistic. We're transforming and bringing magic to everyday objects, and it's immensely collaborative. We're leaning into analogue storytelling tools - such as a shadow play with a flashlight and natural objects. Because being together in a room with other humans, sharing in a story together, is both the most ancient practice and the one we feel we need most right now.

As you mention, I also trained for a semester at the Moscow Art Theater. Training there - in the theater of Stanislavsky, Chekhov and Meyerhold - I learned the true importance of theater and all forms of art. It is not viewed as entertainment there, but imperative to life. I remember hearing our teachers talk about how, during the oppression of Soviet rule, they would secretly pass around Bulgakov's The Master and Margerita, hiding it below their pillow, fearing severe punishment for possessing it, but needing it because, within this fantastical story was the hope they needed more than they needed physical protection.

I think about that now with Starstuff - while they show is certainly fun and enjoyable, I feel a deep morale imperative to be sharing this message right now. Within this new epic myth is the truth of our interconnection with each other, this planet and the universe!

You have impressive credits as a Voice and Text Coach and Voice Associate. What special talents does this work entail? Thanks! Yes, for over the last decade I have worked at The Public Theater , as well as Broadway and national tours, as a Voice & Text Coach. Guided during all this time by my mentor, Andrew Wade , I view breath as literal inspiration (it is the respiratory system, after all) and support actors in marrying the technical demands of performing eight shows a week with the creative ones. That is, bringing a playwright's words to life in a way that activates and draws the audience in. Working each summer on Shakespeare in the Park and many other Shakespeares is just an example - what is it to bring 400-year-old words to life through an actor's unique instrument and have them be truly received by an audience today?! How do you like being back at 59E59 Theaters with anther No.11 Productions. We are so grateful to be a Co-op Resident Company at 59E59 Theaters ! This is our fourth show at 59E59 and we cannot express enough how much it means to a small theater company to have a theatrical home, particularly one as supportive as this! And that's not just the amazing staff at 59E59, but the audiences as well. Two nights ago, we discovered a lovely patron waiting to not only get our autographs, but give us each a box of chocolates. Turns out he had seen our production last year of Sugarcraft and now considers himself a major fan of No.11! We are also so inspired to be creating our shows for the space - challenging ourselves with each one to use the blackbox in new and interesting ways. Starstuff has been very well received at 59E59 Theaters. What would you like our readers to know about the show? It's an epic myth about a star who lands on earth. Through a series of spectacular falls, a young woman named Star plunges into a cosmic quest for self-discovery. This highly visual, expressionist production freefalls from the top of a mountain to the depths of the DMV in a playful exploration of our shared humanity. Told with No.11 Productions' signature whimsy and theatrical magic, this luminous new myth invites us to look up, turn inward, and rediscover our connection to one another and everything around us. Tell us about the role you play in the company of Starstuff. I am performing in Starstuff as part of our ensemble of four actors. And I designed the costumes, co-wrote the script, and am part of the producing team of the show. That's one of the joys of working as part of a small theater company, and certainly how we operate as No.11 - you never need to stay in your designated lane as one does on a larger production. Instead, we each get to explore all of the facets of making a play that we're interested in! Can you tell us about working with Ryan Emmons as both Co- Director of Starstuff and Co-Artistic Director of No 11 Productions. Ryan and I have been collaborating for the past 22 years - 18 of them at the helm of No.11! Our shared belief in the activating power of hope and teamwork guides not just the content of our shows, but the ethos of how we work and run our company. During all these years of friendship and collaboration, Ryan and I continue to stretch, support, stimulate, challenge each other. It's such a pleasure, with Ryan and with all of the members of our ensemble, to work together over an extended period of time. In that way, we are all part of the process of growing each other as artists and as humans. And that's what allows our artistry as a whole to take such huge strides with every production - because we're never picking up from the beginning, but growing something greater. And we're fervent believers that growth happens exponentially through collaboration. (Our show Pair, about the sculptors Claes Oldenburg and Coosje van Bruggen, was all about that theme!) No. 11 Productions has a great reputation. What are some of the future plans for the company. I guess it's time to start dreaming up our next production! The inspiration for this one hit me while I was on a silent retreat in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. I can't wait to discover who in our company Creativity next comes visiting. That's one of the many thrills of creating as an ensemble! We're also very keen to produce an upstate New York tour of Starstuff. So if you know of a theater that might be game, please let us know! For more information about No. 11 Productions, visit No.11 Productions - Home and follow them on social media @no.11productions. 59E59 Theaters is located at 59 East 59th Street (between Park and Madison Avenues) New York, NY 10022. For tickets, please visit 59E59 Theaters

Photo Credit: Yael Shavitt

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