I LIKE IT LIKE THAT – THE MUSICAL IN CONCERT to Play Colden Auditorium in Queens

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I Like It Like That – The Musical in Concert, starring George Lamond, Brenda K. Starr, Michel Stuart, Obie Bermudez, Flaco Navaja, Grizel “Chachi” Del Valle, Caridad De La Luz “La Bruja,” and Rosemary Almonte, is coming to Colden Auditorium in Queens, NY on Saturday, March 6, 2027 at 8:00 PM.

I Like It Like That — The Musical in Concert transports theater-goers back to 1970s East Harlem, where the Rodríguez family runs a record store and holds it all together through love, chaos. The production takes the audience on a historical musical journey amidst neighborhood volatility and social activism. East Harlem residents deal with the ever-present pull between Escape and Social Conscience. Tickets are $125, $95, $75, $55 (plus applicable fees) and will be available starting on Friday, November 13 at 10:00 AM.

I Like It Like That – The Musical in Concert tells their story through the music that raised them, featuring live performances of classics from Pete Rodríguez, Eddie Palmieri, Ismael Rivera, Héctor Lavoe, La Lupe, and El Gran Combo, and more. It's not a sit-back-and-watch kind of show; it's the kind where you're singing and dancing in your seat, because this music is the story.

The show first hit the stage in 2016 as a full-scale Off-Broadway production at the Puerto Rican Traveling Theater, running for 162 performances. In 2024, it was reimagined as a concert experience for a sold-out crowd at Lehman Center for the Performing Arts in the Bronx: same heart, same family, and the same unforgettable soundtrack.



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