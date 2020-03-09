Get 50% Off Tickets to WASHINGTON SQUARE

Axis Theatre Company presents the World Premiere of WASHINGTON SQUARE with Original Music by Paul Carbonara (of Blondie), Randy Sharp Directs Her New Adaptation of Henry James' Novel Blocks From its 19th Century Setting.

"Washington Square" centers on Catherine Sloper, a wealthy young woman raised in a house of grief by a father bitterly dead to love. Surrounded by a society and family who perceive her as plain and soft spoken, Catherine remains steadfastly committed to her forward-thinking optimism. When Morris Townsend, a mysterious suitor, makes a bid for her heart, Catherine is torn between following her instincts or heeding the warnings of her cruel father and persistent aunt.

While the novel is set in a fashionable New York home during the late 19th century, this radical interpretation strips away all of the excess of the time period to deeply focus on Catherine's journey into becoming her own person. This sparse, actor-focused design heightens the psychological underpinnings of the story, building tension as the play hurtles towards its inevitable conclusion.

March 11 - April 4, 2020

Tickets available from $10-$30

Veterans & Active U.S. Service Members and Their Families, FREE

50% OFF First Week for Broadway World Subscribers

Use Code BWWSQUARE

