Gene Frankel Theatre Festival to Return This Winter With 30 World Premieres

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Now in its fourth edition, the Gene Frankel Theatre Festival will return to the historic Gene Frankel Theatre in Manhattan from November 30 through December 20, 2026, with a lineup of 30 plays featuring New York and World Premieres. Selected from nearly 200 submissions from playwrights, producers, and theatre companies, the program reflects the Festival's commitment to presenting original, compelling work through a highly selective curatorial process.

Since its launch in 2025, the Gene Frankel Theatre Festival has championed outstanding contemporary theatre, showcasing original works that span a wide range of theatrical styles and perspectives. With an emphasis on originality, compelling storytelling, and the craft of live performance, the Winter Edition will unfold across multiple program segments, bringing together a diverse collection of new theatrical voices and works.

Under the artistic direction of Thomas R. Gordon, owner and Artistic Director of the historic Gene Frankel Theatre, the Festival maintains a rigorous approach to programming and a strong commitment to artistic excellence.

The selection process is led by Gordon in collaboration with award-winning actress Francesca Ravera, who has served on the Festival's selection committee since its inaugural edition in 2025. Together, they review submissions and curate the program for each edition.

The Winter Festival will culminate on December 20 with the Gene Frankel Theatre Festival Awards Gala, celebrating outstanding achievements across the Festival's productions. Since the inaugural edition, the Awards Jury has comprised Thomas R. Gordon, Francesca Ravera, and acclaimed actor, playwright, director, and educator Thomas G. Waites. Drawing on their collective experience in theatre, film, writing, and directing, the jury recognizes excellence in acting, directing, playwriting, and overall production.

Thomas R. Gordon is the owner and artistic director of the Gene Frankel Theatre and the artistic director of the Onomatopoeia Theatre Company. Before moving to New York Thomas worked as a director, actor, lighting designer, sound designer and theater teacher in both Virginia and California. Directing credits include: Hamlet, You Are Not Alone, The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance, The Picture of Dorian Gray, The House of Bernarda Alba, Of Mice & Men, Medea, Arsène Lupin vs Sherlock Holmes, Let's Play: A Midsummer Night's Dream, and more.

Francesca Ravera is a New York-based, award-winning actress. Most recently, she starred in White Reality by Stella Rousaki at the Consulate of Greece in New York and Hamlet at the Gene Frankel Theatre. Her Off-Broadway credits include leading roles in Truth Be Told by William Cameron at the Gene Frankel Theatre, The Hummingbirds by Garret Jon Groenveld at Chain Theatre, which toured Italy following its successful New York premiere, Constellations by Nick Payne at the Gene Frankel Theatre, which also toured Italy, Blackbird by David Harrower at the New Ohio Theatre, Two Rooms by Lee Blessing at Access Theater, North of Providence by Edward Allan Baker, and The Nina Variations by Steven Dietz at Chain Theatre, as well as Espresso at Urban Stages and The Way We Get By at Urban Stages, the latter of which toured Europe.

Thomas G. Waites has built a decades-spanning career in film, television, and theater. His television credits include multiple guest appearances on Law & Order (six times), as well as The Punisher, Homeland, Oz, NYPD Blue, All My Children, and One Life to Live.On stage, he starred opposite Al Pacino in American Buffalo, appeared on Broadway in Search and Destroy with Griffin Dunne, rocked out in the cult musical Teaneck Tanzi with Debbie Harry, and shared the stage with Dick Latessa and Frances McDormand in Awake and Sing! He also founded the TGW Acting Studio, which Backstage named the #1 acting school in NYC. With Lucky Man, he finally tells his own story loud, raw, and beautifully unfiltered. www.thomasgwaites.com

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