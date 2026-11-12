Gene Frankel Theatre Festival Unveils Winter Lineup With 29 New Plays

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An eclectic mix of characters-including a biotech scientist, a rebellious hacker, dueling maids, ghosts, and even Orpheus and Eurydice-takes the stage at The Gene Frankel Theatre Festival, running November 30-December 20, 2026, at the historic Gene Frankel Theatre in Manhattan. The lineup features 29 new plays making their New York and World Premieres.

The Festival explores a wide range of timely subjects, including equality, LGBTQ+ stories, race, and artificial intelligence, while transporting audiences to an equally diverse range of settings-from Staten Island and Brooklyn to an assisted living facility, a 1991 computer room, and even the Temple of Apollo in Delphi.

Adding to the seasonal spirit, the Festival also features several holiday-themed productions. In COME UPSTATE FOR CHRISTMAS, a former Manhattanite rediscovers the Christmas spirit via a postcard. In THE BLACKEST FRIDAY, Christmas Eve is interrupted by a ghost bearing a surprisingly dark revelation. SANTA MAKES A DEPOSIT finds three roommates pulling off a heist as Santa's flood Manhattan, while in THE MAIDS OF VERSAILLES, two maids clash over wearing reindeer costumes.

More than 200 plays were submitted for consideration, with the selection process led by Thomas R. Gordon, owner and Artistic Director of the historic Gene Frankel Theatre, in collaboration with award-winning actress Francesca Ravera, who has served on the Festival's selection committee since its inaugural edition in summer 2025.

Festival Lineup

Block One

BREAKFAST, BASEBALL & BABKA written by Bruce Sisler

When two seniors fall in love in an assisted living facility, they find their romance threatened by their meddling adult children and a complicated past.

THE BLACKEST FRIDAY written by Vincent Viñas

A dark comedy where Christmas Eve is interrupted by a ghost with a surprisingly dark revelation about the origin of a couple's longtime holiday tradition.

SURGES written by Remy Van Collen

An arts journalist reunites with his ex, a bestselling author whose unpredictable creative surges contributed to their breakup.

Performance dates: Thursday, December 3 at 7:30pm, Tuesday, December 8 at 7:30pm, and Sunday, December 13 at 5pm.

Block Two

WELCOME TO THE WACKADOODLE CLUB written by Matthew Gilleece

One stranger approaches another on Liberty Island, sharing an unusual but oddly compelling theory involving pop culture, history, quantum physics and human memory.

GOING UPSTAIRS written by Elise Marenson

Siblings Julia and Sam invite their eccentric, thrift-shop-loving father to dinner at Julia's tiny Brooklyn apartment.

UNDER MY SKIN written by McKelvey Courtney Collins

Peter and Natalie head to the mountains determined to prove that their recent breakup doesn't mean the end of their friendship.

Performance dates: Friday, December 4 at 6pm, Wednesday, December 9 at 6pm, and Sunday, December 13 at 7:30pm.

Block Three

SIDE EFFECT written by Michael Golder

While taking experimental medication for fibromyalgia, Celine experiences an unexpected side effect.

THE MAIDS OF VERSAILLES written by Nate Cozens

Two Filipino maids clash over wearing reindeer costumes for a Christmas party, bringing questions of labor, sacrifice, and assimilation to the forefront.

THE DIGITAL AGES written by Laura Debar

Moby, a rebellious hacker, and Vivian, a methodical perfectionist, meet in a university computer lab in 1991.

Performance dates: Friday, December 4 at 8:30pm, Wednesday, December 9 at 8:30pm, and Tuesday, December 15 at 7:30pm.

Block Four

ONCE UPON A LIKING YOU written by John Ladd

When 'He' wants something 'She' doesn't want to give, she suggests an alternative that leaves him confused.

TERRARIUM written by Yide Cai

A young woman celebrating her new suburban life with her mother learns that her husband, a biotech scientist, has leaked engineered, nearly invisible leeches into the water supply.

NEON ORPHANS written by Ariella Carmell

Years after a bitter breakup, former DJ duo Lux and Grit are forced to reunite for a corporate gig.

Performance dates: Saturday, December 5 at 2:30pm, Thursday, December 10 at 7:30pm, and Wednesday, December 16 at 7:30pm.

Block Five

MONSTROUS written by Tracey Zerwig Ford

It's time to deal with the devil. Quick tip, someone's cheating.

STRING CHEESE THEORY written by Tracey Zerwig Ford

Professor Brown may be able to explain String Theory to undergraduates.

SHADES AND SHADOWS written by William Brasse

Many years after the events of the myth, the figures from the story of Orpheus and Eurydice recount their stories to the oracle Pythia at the temple of Apollo in Delphi.

Performance dates: Saturday, December 5 at 5pm, Friday, December 11 at 6pm, and Thursday, December 17 at 7:30pm.

Block Six

A LETTER FOR JESSE written by Caroline Lapinski

A king and queen scheme to figure out who their daughter wrote a mysterious letter to.

HAPPY DAY written by Brittany Halls

Set against the backdrop of a Staten Island Ferry crossing, two long-lost acquaintances unexpectedly cross paths after years apart.

DEFINE "BLACK" written by Nessa Amherst

Two actresses find themselves exploring what blackness means to each of them through conversations about music, films, sex, and the challenges of being performers.

Performance dates: Saturday, December 5 at 7:30pm, Friday, December 11 at 8:30pm, and Friday, December 18 at 6pm.

Block Seven

SANTA MAKES A DEPOSIT written by Dillon John Collins

As thousands of Santas flood the streets of Manhattan, three struggling roommates seize the opportunity to pull off the heist of the season.

ONE FOOT ON THE FLOOR written by Matthew Gilleece

Beth warmly and humorously recounts key moments in her life, from meeting her boyfriend Tom.

MILKY WAY written by Ian James Booth

Two young men at the end of their rope take the leap to find out if life can really be that simple.

Performance dates: Sunday, December 6 at 2:30pm, Saturday, December 12 at 2:30pm, and Friday, December 18 at 8:30pm.

Block Eight

SOLUTIONS written by Tracy Li

On a flight, a passenger who cannot tolerate chewing sounds sits next to someone who relies on chewing gum to manage ADHD. They try to find a solution.

BOY WONDER written by Anthony Noto

Two artists created an icon and signed away everything. Decades later, broke and forgotten, a fellow cartoonist takes up their fight.

OCEAN DREAMS written by Iuliia Kostiukevich

An unemployed IT specialist wants to work from the beach; a barista dreams of fame, fortune, and warmer shores.

Performance dates: Sunday, December 6 at 5pm, Saturday, December 12 at 5pm, and Saturday, December 19 at 2:30pm.

Block Nine

UNVEILED written by Mary Santarelli

In the quiet intimacy of a ladies' powder room on the morning of a wedding, a mother styles her daughter's bridal hair.

PRECIOUS METAL written by Lana Scott Stringer

After a perfect day at an author's lecture fueled by lots and lots of coffee, Kendall decides to propose to his girlfriend, Rhiannon.

THE DIGITAL AGES written by Laura Debar (Sunday, December 6 at 7:30pm only)

ONE FOOT ON THE FLOOR written by Matthew Gilleece (Saturday, December 12 at 7:30pm only)

NEON ORPHANS written by Ariella Carmell (Saturday, December 12 at 7:30pm only)

DEFINE "BLACK" written by Nessa Amherst (Saturday, December 19 at 5pm only)

Performance dates: Sunday, December 6 at 7:30pm, Saturday, December 12 at 7:30pm, and Saturday, December 19 at 5pm.

Block Ten

COME UPSTATE FOR CHRISTMAS written by AP Hello

A mountain-dwelling former Manhattanite finds Christmas spirit in a postcard delivered by his neighbor.

THE BOOK CLUB written by Catherine Lamoreaux

When chemical fumes close the high school, a group of English teachers gather at Cindy's house to discuss a book using AI-generated materials.

FIRST REHEARSAL written by Joseph Sexton

A group of actors arrives for what they believe is a rehearsal, only to find themselves caught in a strange game run by an enigmatic director.

Performance dates: Monday, December 7 at 7:30pm, Sunday, December 13 at 2:30pm, and Saturday, December 19 at 7:30pm.

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