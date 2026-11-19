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Gabriella Pizzolo (“Stranger Things,” Fun Home) and Cara Rose DiPietro (“Elsbeth”) will star in the world premiere of Ally, a new comedic thriller written by debut playwright Seth Milton Jones and directed by Jackson Paul Walker (King of the Yees; Well, I'll Let You Go). Ally plays a limited run of 10 performances, January 7 through 17, 2027, at East Village Basement (321 E. 9th Street). Previews begin January 7, with an official opening on January 11.

The campus Gay-Straight Alliance is one bad meeting away from being shut down. With a string of failed events behind it and no members to show for it, the club must prove it still has a reason to exist. Seth Milton Jones's Ally is a sharp comedic thriller about performative allyship, hyper-vigilant political correctness, and the extreme measures people take to be one of “the good ones.”

“I'm so excited for New York City to experience this play because WOKE IS BACK!” said Jones. “Ally is jam-packed with pop culture references and contemporary archetypes. This play wouldn't exist without Twitter, brat, TikTok, and Scream Queens. Allyship has an absurdity to it, and I wrote this to show it the way queer people actually experience it.”

“Seth has crafted a new comedy full of characters who are incredibly funny, monstrous, and undeniably familiar,” added Walker. “Ally is the unruly love child of Glee and a Tracy Letts play, completely leaning into the most unhinged elements of both. It radiates youthful perspective and feels unmistakably grounded in 2026.”

The cast also features Gabrielle Browdy (Bits in the City), Hunter Semrau (Million Dollar Quartet national tour), and Sam Colt-Simonds (The Onion, Front Seat Haircut).

The creative team includes Evan Frank (Scenic Design), Samantha Weiser (Lighting Design), Gylanni Carrington (Costume Design), Molly Pair (Production Stage Manager), Liv Rigdon (Dramaturg), Anna Boman (General Manager), Luke Riggs (Assistant Director), Jo DiNozzi (Fight Director), and Tripp Fountain (Flash Mob Consultant). Ally was developed in a reading series with Broomstick Theatre Company (Artistic Director Elli Caterisano). The production is produced by Jackson Paul Walker.

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