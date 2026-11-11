My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
GREAT CONVERSATIONS HAPPEN IN DINERS to Open at Chain Theatre as Factory Series Production
Elizabeth Finn and Ryan Holcombe lead a cast of emerging New York City actors in the Chain Theatre production of the play written and directed by Dagny Mauro.
Can friends stay friends after 'I love you'? What exists in the silence of what we can't say?
Set in a nameless New York City diner, GREAT CONVERSATIONS HAPPEN IN DINERS explores the aftermath of two young people, A (a proud cynic) and B (a hopeful romantic), navigating their relationship after an ill-timed one-night stand.
''What if it hurts?' 'Aren't you hurting already?''
While skirting around their undeniable connection, the pair challenges each other's views on friendship, romance, and what it means to truly know another person, all while B is engaged to someone else. As all kinds of lines begin to blur, the play examines the ways we seek connection while striving to preserve our independence and protect our hearts.
The production brings together a cast of emerging New York City actors with experience spanning independent film, new play development, and regional theatre. Elizabeth Finn (Girl Crime, All Saints' Eve) and Ryan Holcombe (Bird-Brained/Feathers, Occam's Beard) feature as A and B, respectively. Miranda Shaugnessy (Project Greenlight, The Protectors) is Marge/Margo, and Alex Irwin (NYU Tisch, Atlantic Studio) plays new contender C.
Playwright and Director Dagny Mauro (NYU Tisch, Atlantic Studio) writes, 'The show to me is an exploration of growth. Conversations that go beyond surface level and challenge you to learn about who you are and the way you see the world compared to other people.'
GREAT CONVERSATIONS HAPPEN IN DINERS will be presented as part of Chain Theatre's Factory Series, with performances Saturday, November 14 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday, November 15 at 2 p.m. at Chain Theatre, 312 W. 36th Street, New York, NY.
The show will run approximately 65 minutes with no intermission.
Tickets are available here: 'Great Conversations' Tickets
Event Details
Great Conversations Happen in Diners
Written and Directed by: Dagny Mauro
Co-Producers: Aijia Tang & Dagny Mauro
When: Saturday, November 14, 2026, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Sunday, November 15, 2026, at 2 p.m.
Where: Chain Theatre, 312 West 36th Street, New York, NY
Program: Chain Theatre's Factory Series
Tickets Available via Eventbrite
Cast and Creative Team
Dagny Mauro – Playwright and Director, Co-Producer
Elizabeth Finn – A
Ryan Holcombe – B
Miranda Shaugnessy – Marge/Margo
Alex Irwin – C
Aijia Tang – Co-Producer
Cosey Keil – Social Media Coordinator
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
The Improvised Play
The Upright Citizens Brigade (11/01-11/15) PHOTOS
|
Alessandra Corona Performing Works Fall Season 2026
AILEY CITIGROUP THEATER (12/03-12/03) VIDEOS
|
Broadway Magic Hour
Broadway Magic Hour: Magic Show (7/25-1/02)
|
Curtains
The Theatre at St. Jean's (11/06-11/14) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|
My Mobster
The Tank (11/01-11/23)
|
Shakespeare's "The Tragedy of Titus Andronicus" by gaslight
Stag & Lion Theatre (11/13-11/22)
|
Native Gardens
Elmwood Community Playhouse (3/12-4/10)
|
Monday Night PlayGround: Twisted Holiday Stories
Playwrights Horizons (11/30-11/30)
|
PlayGround Twisted Holiday Festival
PlayGround NY (12/04-12/20)
|
Speakeasy, Die Softly: Immersive Murder Mystery Dinner Theater at Carmine's
Carmine's Italian Restaurant - Times Square (12/21-12/21)