GREAT CONVERSATIONS HAPPEN IN DINERS to Open at Chain Theatre as Factory Series Production

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Can friends stay friends after 'I love you'? What exists in the silence of what we can't say?

Set in a nameless New York City diner, GREAT CONVERSATIONS HAPPEN IN DINERS explores the aftermath of two young people, A (a proud cynic) and B (a hopeful romantic), navigating their relationship after an ill-timed one-night stand.

''What if it hurts?' 'Aren't you hurting already?''

While skirting around their undeniable connection, the pair challenges each other's views on friendship, romance, and what it means to truly know another person, all while B is engaged to someone else. As all kinds of lines begin to blur, the play examines the ways we seek connection while striving to preserve our independence and protect our hearts.

The production brings together a cast of emerging New York City actors with experience spanning independent film, new play development, and regional theatre. Elizabeth Finn (Girl Crime, All Saints' Eve) and Ryan Holcombe (Bird-Brained/Feathers, Occam's Beard) feature as A and B, respectively. Miranda Shaugnessy (Project Greenlight, The Protectors) is Marge/Margo, and Alex Irwin (NYU Tisch, Atlantic Studio) plays new contender C.

Playwright and Director Dagny Mauro (NYU Tisch, Atlantic Studio) writes, 'The show to me is an exploration of growth. Conversations that go beyond surface level and challenge you to learn about who you are and the way you see the world compared to other people.'

GREAT CONVERSATIONS HAPPEN IN DINERS will be presented as part of Chain Theatre's Factory Series, with performances Saturday, November 14 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday, November 15 at 2 p.m. at Chain Theatre, 312 W. 36th Street, New York, NY.

The show will run approximately 65 minutes with no intermission.

Tickets are available here: 'Great Conversations' Tickets

Event Details

Great Conversations Happen in Diners

Written and Directed by: Dagny Mauro

Co-Producers: Aijia Tang & Dagny Mauro

When: Saturday, November 14, 2026, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Sunday, November 15, 2026, at 2 p.m.

Where: Chain Theatre, 312 West 36th Street, New York, NY

Program: Chain Theatre's Factory Series

Tickets Available via Eventbrite

Cast and Creative Team

Dagny Mauro – Playwright and Director, Co-Producer

Elizabeth Finn – A

Ryan Holcombe – B

Miranda Shaugnessy – Marge/Margo

Alex Irwin – C

Aijia Tang – Co-Producer

Cosey Keil – Social Media Coordinator

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