GOOD SHOWBIZ is Now Playing at Actors Temple Theatre

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GOOD SHOWBIZ, co-written by Eli Leonard ('Curb Your Enthusiasm') and Theodore Bressman (Hulu's 'Pam & Tommy' & 'Miracle Workers'), and directed by Bressman, will open on November 12. The show runs through November 21, 2026 in a limited engagement at Actors Temple Theatre, located at 339 West 47 Street in New York City.

The King of Comedy meets Fiddler on the Roof in GOOD SHOWBIZ, starring Eli Leonard as the legendary and magical Showbiz host, Sandy Synagoguenstein. Leonard / Synagoguenstein takes his crowd through space and time to celebrate Jewish comedy and theater through the ages in a fearless and provocative piece of experimental, clown comedy. Together they will laugh at the Jewish stereotype and earn real money along the way. Because, while GOOD SHOWBIZ is a show, it is also a business.

Featuring Sarah Shtern and live music from Nicole Demaio.

Produced by Sydney Feyder at Thruline Entertainment.

GOOD SHOWBIZ was originally performed at The Elysian Theater in Los Angeles.

Performances are Sundays at 3:30pm, Thursdays at 7pm, and Saturdays at 7pm. Run time is 75 minutes. Ages 16+. Tickets from $49 - $99 (includes fees).

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