GOLDEN GIRLS MUSICAL PARODY: PRIDE Edition Returns To This Summer

Neurogate Entertainment, LLC (Nolan Doran and Nick Corley, producers) and Van Horn Group, today announced the return of The Golden Girls Musical Parody: PRIDE Edition to be performed at HERE (145 Sixth Avenue) from June 19-July 6, for three weeks only. The musical comedy - updated with new story elements for PRIDE and featuring an original pop score - is written and directed by Nick Brennan with music, lyrics and movement also by Mr. Brennan. The cast features Josh Warr as Blanche, Robert Hooghkirk as Dorothy, Nick Brennan as Rose and Lavinia Draper as Sophia. The Golden Girls Musical Parody: PRIDE Edition is an official partner of WorldPride 2019, NYC Pride and Stonewall 50.

The creative team includes set design by Tonae Mitsuhashi with additional set pieces by Michael Harbeck, costume design by Ryan J. Moller, make-up design by Clay Smith, lighting design by David Palmer, sound design by Doug Repetti, projection design by Jane Parisi and David Palmer, animated opening credits design by Ryan Duff, and orchestrated musical tracks by Adam Gubman and Andy Peterson. Production stage manager is Ricky Dunlop.

The Golden Girls (Blanche, Dorothy, Rose, Sophia) are getting ready for the annual Shady Pines Retirement Home Gay Pride Talent Show when down on his luck star, Ricky Martin, moves in next door. His wild, all night, salsa sessions distract the ladies from getting their much-needed rehearsal time. What ensues is a hilarious feud that can only end with one act crowned as the most talented "queen(s)" of Shady Pines.

TheaterMania declared, "this highly irreverent yet loving send-up of TV's The Golden Girls proves to be simultaneously evocative of the greatest moments from the original sitcom and a show with a voice all its own." EDGE New York called the musical "letter perfect...brilliant."

Tickets are on sale now and available online through Ovation Tix, or in-person at the HERE box office, which opens at 5pm on performance nights, or 2 hours prior to curtain for matinees. HERE is located at 145 Sixth Avenue, SoHo NYC 10013 (Enter on Dominick Street, one block south of Spring Street)

Tickets range in price from $39-$59. For a limited time only, ticket buyers can use the promotional code "GoldenGirlsPride" (online or in-person) for $9 off each ticket.

A limited number of student rush tickets will be available at each performance (one hour prior to curtain, in-person at the HERE box office only) for $25, with valid high school or university ID.

At each performance, the Ultimate Golden Girls Trivia Challenge will take place 15 minutes before curtain with a special guest host (nightly guest appearance subject to change).

On Wednesday evening, June 26, there will be a special post-show viewing of the documentary film trailer Cherry Grove Stories: Fire Island's best kept secrets and a talkback with director Michael Fisher in association with Breaking Glass Pictures.





