GETTING COMPLETE to Get World Premiere at Theater for the New City

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Theater for the New City and Crystal Field, Exec. Dir., will present Getting COMPLETE, a play by Santo D. Marabella. Getting COMPLETE is the story of what happens when the bully grows up. Jo was an angry, confused prankster who mercilessly tormented classmates, especially Danny. Now as an adult, Jo wants to take responsibility to get complete with the past. But after a lifetime of trauma, is Danny willing to let that happen?

The play will be the first professional production for playwright, Santo D. Marabella. His play will have it's world premiere at the East Village's Off-Off-Broadway's Theater for the New City. "I've spent a lifetime writing and directing community theater, so it is both terrifying and exciting to be launching this production with the highly respected TNC," Marabella, the 66 year old theatermaker said.

Several years ago, he began the process of writing this play. As many playwrights do, he referenced his own experiences to contribute to an authentically crafted story. Marabella explains, 'I was bullied from kindergarten to 10th grade because I was gay (though I didn't know it then) and because I did theater instead of sport, and I didn't look to cause trouble like some of my contemporary male classmates.' As a person who was adopted by his parents and also questioned where he belonged, the bullying created the perfect storm of isolation and frustration. So, he continues, 'I originally intended for the play to be my vengeance against my bullies, but the universe had other ideas. Instead,' says Marabella, 'It became a story of redemption, which I soon came to realize, created the possibility of a much more compelling story.'

The curtain rises at 8pm on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, January 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, 23, 28, 29, 30 and Sunday, January 17, 24, 31 with a 3pm curtain. All performances are in the Theater for the New City's Cino Theater. Two important notes: the Friday, January 15 performance is designated The Lambs Night, honoring Marabella's fellow Lambs; the first Sunday matinee on January 17 is completely sold out.

Marabella has his friends and family to thank for the sold out performance on the 17th. Two bussess from his hometown of Reading and his worktown of Bethlehem (where he taught management at Moravian University) will be the audience for the first matinee. Marabella finds the support moving and somewhat surprising, "I can't believe folks who have seen my work in the community are willing to make the trip in winter to see this production. I am both flattered and humbled."

There are plenty of seats available at the other 11 performances. And, there is a second bus trip scheduled for Sunday, January 31st. Marabella says, "We want to create the possibilities of a strong opening weekend to charge up the cast for the run, and as a way to propel a good 'buzz' that hopefully attracts engaged and curious audiences for the second and third weeks of the run!"

As for the cast, Marabella and director, Dana A. Iannuzzi, are culling through the literally hundreds of resumes and headshots for the 8 roles need to bring this drama to life. They expect to announce a full cast by November 30, with rehearsals beginning in late December to prepare for the Jan 14 opening.

In addition to Iannuzzi, the following creative team has so far been assembled with the following designers: Maggie Jackson, Scenic; AJ Ring, Lighting; Emily Calderone, Costumes; Olivia Reiss, Sound. Darby Blum will stage manage.

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