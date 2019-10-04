Full Cast Announced for SING STREET

New York Theatre Workshop (NYTW) announces the full cast and creative team for the World Premiere of Sing Street, a new musical based on the motion picture written and directed by John Carney (Once, Begin Again). Sing Street features a book by Tony Award winner & NYTW Usual Suspect Enda Walsh (Once, Lazarus), music and lyrics by Carney & Gary Clark (frontman of Danny Wilson), direction by Tony Award winner & NYTW Usual Suspect Rebecca Taichman (Indecent) and choreography by Obie Award winner Sonya Tayeh(Hundred Days).

Previews of Sing Street begin at New York Theatre Workshop (79 East 4th Street) on November 25, 2019, with opening night set for December 16, 2019, for a run through January 19, 2020. While NYTW members have had exclusive access to tickets for the last four weeks, demand has been so high that an additional week of performances has already been added to the run before the public on-sale today.

The cast for Sing Street will include Max William Bartos (Uncut Gems) as Darren, Brendan C. Callahan (She Loves Me) as Gary,Billy Carter (Hangmen) as Robert, Zara Devlin (Hecuba) as Raphina, Gus Halper (Ride the Cyclone) as Brendan, Jakeim Hart("Blue Bloods") as Larry, Martin Moran (All The Rage) as Brother Baxter, Anne L. Nathan (Once) as Sandra, Johnny Newcomb (The Last Ship) as Barry, Brenock O'Connor ("Alex Rider") as Conor, Gian Perez (In the Heights) as Kevin, Sam Poon (Runaways) as Eamon, Skyler Volpe (The Hello Girls) as Anne, and Amy Warren (Women of a Certain Age) as Penny. Ilan Eskenazi ("Iron Fist")will understudy the role of Conor.

Sing Street will feature scenic & costume design by Bob Crowley (An American in Paris; Once), lighting design by Christopher Akerlind (Waitress), sound design by Darron L West (Lobby Hero) and music supervision & orchestrations by Martin Lowe (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child; Once). Fred Lassen (Prince of Broadway) will serve as music director, Deborah Hecht (Angels in America) will serve as dialect coach, and Amanda Spooner (Log Cabin) will serve as Stage Manager. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting.

Dublin, 1985. Everyone is out of work. Thousands are seeking bluer skies across the Irish Sea. Sixteen-year-old Conor and his schoolmates turn to music to escape troubles at home and impress a mysterious girl. With a score that embraces the new wave sounds of the era, Sing Street celebrates the thrill of first love and the power of music.

NYTW is committed to making tickets available to every production via its CHEAPTIX initiative. All tickets for the first two CHEAPTIX performances on November 25th and 26th will be sold to the general public for $25. In addition, NYTW will also offer a limited number of $25 tickets to all other performances via a CHEAPTIX Digital Lottery in partnership with TodayTix. The lottery is offered in lieu of NYTW's standard CHEAPTIX RUSH program to ensure that tickets are guaranteed at every performance.

After the first two $25 CHEAPTIX performances, single tickets for Sing Street range from $65-$125 and vary by performance date and time. All non-lottery tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis, online at NYTW.org or by phone from the NYTW Box Office at 212-460-5475. Standard ticketing fees apply. A photo ID is required for pickup.

TodayTix allows you to enter the CHEAPTIX Digital Lottery via the app, available in the App Store or Google Play Store. The entry period will begin each performance day at 12:01am EST and continue until winners are notified. Entrants may request 1 or 2 tickets, and entry in the digital Lottery is free and open to all. All entry rules apply.

