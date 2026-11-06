Four Letter Word to Return With SENSITIVE GUYS at The NuBox Theater This Fall

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Four Letter Word will return to The NuBox Theater this fall with a new take on MJ Kaufman's dark comedy Sensitive Guys. Performances run November 20-22. Tickets start at $10. Now in its second year, Four Letter Word is presenting Sensitive Guys as the first full production of its new season.

ABOUT THE PRODUCTION

Directed by Lucas Falick, the production features costumes and scenic design by H. Tait Brencher, props by Rose Goodman, lighting by Isaac DeMarchi, and stage management / sound by Lu Glassberg.

The show, which features female and nonbinary performers playing male and female roles, stars Phoebe-Nicole Martin as Danny and Diana, Neon Barron as Tyler and Tracy, Pax Kerr as Jordan, Katie and Jones, Therese "Tea" Marie Rigor as Pete, Amy and Dean, and Hanna Mandel as Will, Leslie and the Admissions Officer.

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