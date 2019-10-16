Florida Georgia Line's Brian Kelley Joins The Producing Team Of Country Musical MAY WE ALL

Brian Kelley -- of the multi-platinum, award-winning duo Florida Georgia Line -- via his CuzBro Productions banner, has joined the producing team of the recently announced new musical MAY WE ALL.

Kelley and partners Stephen Snedden and Justin Halliwell join previously announced producers, Lively McCabe Entertainment President Michael Barra, and Elyse Cogan, Director, Theatrical for BMG. CuzBro will be actively involved in the creative development of the project, and a developmental production will be staged in Memphis, Tennessee at Playhouse on the Square in the fall of 2020 (dates TBA). The producers are simultaneously pursuing a feature film adaptation of the musical.

MAY WE ALL will be published and licensed by Theatrical Rights Worldwide (TRW), and performance rights will be available following a subsequent yet-to-be announced world premiere production currently being planned as a residency in Nashville for 2021.

Says Brian Kelley, "I love building, love creating, love being surrounded by an amazing team, and have found endless inspiration in the fact that I can use my voice in any interest that I have. Forming CuzBro, and our new partnership with Lively McCabe, gives me a fresh and exciting creative channel. I couldn't be more thrilled to have this musical feature the songs of so many of my buddies and artists who've inspired me. Can't wait to bring this project to the stage and beyond."

MAY WE ALL features a book by Troy Britton Johnson and Todd Johnson, arrangements and orchestrations by Brian Usifer, and treasured country songs written by or originally performed by artists including Florida Georgia Line as well as Jessica Andrews, Brooks & Dunn, Luke Bryan, Johnny Cash, Kenny Chesney, John Denver, Diamond Rio, Dixie Chicks, Alison Krauss & Union Station, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Loretta Lynn, Jo Dee Messina, Ashley McBride, Tim McGRaw, Jennifer Nettles, Old Dominion, Dolly Parton, Carly Pearce, Rascal Flatts, Chris Stapleton, Shania Twain, Conway Twitty, Tammy Wynette and Zac Brown Band.

MAY WE ALL is a story of disappearing small-town America as seen through the hopeful eyes of its youth. Jenna Coates, a fledgling country singer, reluctantly comes home after a rough start in Nashville, ultimately to discover that her roots may take her a lot further than her dreams.





