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There will be a Benefit for the First Flight Theatre Company and a 138th Birthday Celebration for 20th century playwright Maxwell Anderson on Tuesday, December 15, 2026 at 7pm at the Tank Studio, 6th Floor, 312 W 36th St, New York, NY, 10018.

The benefit includes a Staged Reading of The City Between Them, a play by Frank Farrell about several imagined meetings between Maxwell Anderson and H. P. Lovecraft in the 1920s in New York City. Lovecraft lived in Brooklyn, NY from 1922 – 1926. Anderson wrote his second Lovecraft-like play Sea-Wife in 1924. Did H. P. Lovecraft cross paths with playwright Maxwell Anderson at a coffee shop one night in NYC? What if?

Tickets/Suggested Donations are $20 at the door or purchased in advance at https://cur8.com/17854/project/142675

Written and Directed by Frank Farrell, The City Between Them features Noni Alley, Danny Crawford*, Victoria Devany*, Karen Eterovich*, Frank Farrell*, Alejandro H. Flores, Vic Gitre, Jennifer Kim, Clinton Powell*, and Eike Ross. With Sound by Ben Masterton.

*Denotes a member of Actors' Equity Association.

H. P. Lovecraft (1890 - 1937) was an American writer of weird, horror, fantasy, and science fiction. He is best known for his creation of the Cthulhu Mythos, but his legacy is also apparent in terms like “Lovecraftian horror” and an enduring fandom. He lived in Providence, Rhode Island for all of his 47 years except for four years, 1922 through 1926, when he married Sonia Greene and lived in Brooklyn, NY. He was known as a “walker” and traveled often by foot throughout the five New York City boroughs.

Maxwell Anderson (1888 - 1959) wrote 55 plays 31 of which opened on Broadway. He was living in New York City between 1922 and 1926. During those years he wrote 6 plays. In 1924 he wrote his second play Sea-Wife. It was never produced or published. The inspiration for the play was the “The Forsaken Merman,” an 1849 lyric poem by Matthew Arnold about a merman whose human wife, Margaret, abandons him and their children to return to the world of humans, leaving the merman grieving as he calls his children away from the shore. Anderson was living in New York City during the four years Lovecraft also lived there. Sea-Wife is a very Lovecraft-like play. It is highly unusual in comparison to his many other plays.

FIRST FLIGHT THEATRE COMPANY is a not-for-profit founded by Frank Farrell in 2018 devoted to presenting the plays of 20th century American playwright Maxwell Anderson as well as other playwrights who instill poetry in their writing. In August the company presented Declaration, a new musical based on the Declaration of Independence at the Hermitage Mansion in New Jersey. The company has performed live staged readings of Anderson's plays in New Jersey, New York City and Chicago including Valley Forge, Elizabeth the Queen, Mary of Scotland, Sea-Wife, The Masque of Queens, White Desert, The Eve of St. Mark, Saturday's Children and What Price Glory?. During the pandemic First Flight presented play readings on Zoom for the public. Post pandemic the company presented at The Hermitage in New Jersey outdoor productions of Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream and Maxwell Anderson's Valley Forge. For Earth Day in 2023 the First Flight Theatre Company presented streaming performances of In the Garden of Live Flowers, a play about Rachel Carson, which went on to be a winner at the Green Academy Award Film Festival. That same year it presented the double bill Shakespeare's Ladies at Tea and Shakespeare's Deaths as part of FRIGID's Little Shakespeare Festival in New York City. In October of that year, it presented the one-woman show Mina based on Dracula at the Hermitage and at the UNDER St. Mark's Theater in New York City. In 2024 & 2025 at the Hermitage FFTC presented Little Women, Poe: An Evening of Mystery and the Macabre, The Adventures of Tom Sawyer, Night of the Living Dead, and Dickens Presents A Christmas Carol (both years). In addition, the company and the Instant Shakespeare Company joined forces presenting play readings at New York City's various public libraries of Anderson's White Desert, Sea-Wife and his 1924 play What Price Glory?. First Flight recently re-published Maxwell Anderson's plays What Price Glory?, First Flight, The Buccaneer, Outside Looking In, Gods of the Lightning and Sea-Wife which are all available at Amazon.com.

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